Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport following an alleged assault at London's St Pancras station last week.

The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a video emerged showing him walking away from the scene of the incident last Monday.

On Monday, British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

It comes after video footage emerged online showing a victim motionless, face down on the concourse while Robinson walked up and down nearby.

The victim suffered serious injures and was seen being given CPR by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

In the footage, a concerned onlooker can be heard saying: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

Robinson can then be heard saying in the video: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”

BTP said: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.”A medical curtain was pulled up around the top of the escalators to platform B at the station.Forensics officers were seen scouring the area and taking DNA samples from the handrail.

A witness told LBC: “I saw around eight police vehicles - cars and a van, lined up outside on both sides of the station.

“I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics – they erected curtains around him.

“They were trying to resuscitate him – and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag.“The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with.”

Last week, a British holidaymaker claimed to have seen Robinson boarding a flight to Tenerife following the alleged attack.

Footage shared on TikTok seemingly showed Robinson boarding an airport shuttle.

The video was captioned: “Spotted Tommy Robinson getting on my flight this morning.”

In a separate clip, the man, who appears to be Robinson, lifts his cap so an airport security officer can check his face against his passport.

That same TikToker shared video from Tenerife, suggesting Robinson was also on the Spanish Island.