Breaking News

Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

4 August 2025, 19:42 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 20:03

Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport.
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport following an alleged assault at London's St Pancras station last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a video emerged showing him walking away from the scene of the incident last Monday.

On Monday, British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

It comes after video footage emerged online showing a victim motionless, face down on the concourse while Robinson walked up and down nearby.

The victim suffered serious injures and was seen being given CPR by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

In the footage, a concerned onlooker can be heard saying: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

Robinson can then be heard saying in the video: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”

BTP said: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse.
The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.”A medical curtain was pulled up around the top of the escalators to platform B at the station.Forensics officers were seen scouring the area and taking DNA samples from the handrail.

A witness told LBC: “I saw around eight police vehicles - cars and a van, lined up outside on both sides of the station.

“I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics – they erected curtains around him.

“They were trying to resuscitate him – and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag.“The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with.”

Last week, a British holidaymaker claimed to have seen Robinson boarding a flight to Tenerife following the alleged attack.

Footage shared on TikTok seemingly showed Robinson boarding an airport shuttle.

The video was captioned: “Spotted Tommy Robinson getting on my flight this morning.”

In a separate clip, the man, who appears to be Robinson, lifts his cap so an airport security officer can check his face against his passport.

That same TikToker shared video from Tenerife, suggesting Robinson was also on the Spanish Island.

Download the new LBC app now.
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tracey Connelly, the mother of Baby P.

Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

'Enough Is Enough' Rally In Sunderland

Dozens of suspected rioters still wanted by police year on from 2024 disorder triggered by Southport stabbings
Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder
m

Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'
UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.

Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

More UK News

See more More UK News

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News