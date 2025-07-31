Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims

31 July 2025, 12:20

Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault.
Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault. Picture: TikTok, Twitter

By LBC Staff

A British holidaymaker has claimed to have seen Tommy Robinson boarding a flight to Tenerife following an alleged assault at St Pancras train station in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Far-right activist Robinson reportedly flew out of the country after police launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a man at the busy London station.

In a clip that has surfaced online, Robinson can be seen walking up and down the corridor near a man lying motionless on the ground, while another man shouts for help, saying "can we get someone here, quick."

Robinson walks away as station workers surround the unconscious man.

Now, footage shared on TikTok seemingly shows Robinson boarding an airport shuttle.

Read more: VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

The video was captioned: “Spotted Tommy Robinson getting on my flight this morning.”

In a separate clip, the man, who appears to be Robinson, lifts his cap so an airport security officer can check his face against his passport.

That same TikToker shared video from Tenerife, suggesting Robinson is also on the Spanish Island.

Police have today confirmed the man who appeared unconscious at St Pancras has been discharged from hospital.

Robinson is yet to directly address the allegations, but he did repost vidoes claiming he acted in self defence.

Speaking on Tuesday, British Transport Police: "BTP were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday (July 28) following reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse.
The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

"Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.

"Officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

"Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp
Dentist James Craig, center, is led away as one of his defense attorneys, Lisa Moses, right, looks on, after verdicts were rendered and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County.

Dentist who poisoned wife's protein shakes for 10 days before giving her fatal dose of cyanide jailed for life
Tammy Abraham, who now plays at Besiktas, shared footage of burglars targeting his London home

England star slams ‘low life’ burglars who raided London home

Kelyan Bokassa (L) and Daejaun Campbell (R) were killed in machete attacks just months apart.

'I’m 15, don’t let me die': Convictions after two young friends killed in machete attacks months apart
x

Teen obsessed with Columbine High School massacre jailed after plotting mass shooting at school
London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for barbershop murder after man stabbed in front of son

London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for murdering man in front of son at barbershop

More UK News

See more More UK News

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK

Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch
A boy preparing, measuring and mixing ingredients in a GCSE food class

Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them

Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks
Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown
Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development.

Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News