Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims

Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault. Picture: TikTok, Twitter

By LBC Staff

A British holidaymaker has claimed to have seen Tommy Robinson boarding a flight to Tenerife following an alleged assault at St Pancras train station in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Far-right activist Robinson reportedly flew out of the country after police launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a man at the busy London station.

In a clip that has surfaced online, Robinson can be seen walking up and down the corridor near a man lying motionless on the ground, while another man shouts for help, saying "can we get someone here, quick."

Robinson walks away as station workers surround the unconscious man.

Now, footage shared on TikTok seemingly shows Robinson boarding an airport shuttle.

Read more: VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

The video was captioned: “Spotted Tommy Robinson getting on my flight this morning.”

In a separate clip, the man, who appears to be Robinson, lifts his cap so an airport security officer can check his face against his passport.

That same TikToker shared video from Tenerife, suggesting Robinson is also on the Spanish Island.

Police have today confirmed the man who appeared unconscious at St Pancras has been discharged from hospital.

Robinson is yet to directly address the allegations, but he did repost vidoes claiming he acted in self defence.

Speaking on Tuesday, British Transport Police: "BTP were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday (July 28) following reports of an assault.

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

"Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.

"Officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

"Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning."