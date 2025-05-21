Breaking News

Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men

21 May 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 15:34

Tommy Robinson has lost his court challenge
Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment . Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men in August last year, the Crown Prosecution Service said.





It is alleged that the offences took place between August 5 and 7 2024.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5 2025.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Earlier this week judges ruled that Robinson could be released from prison early after his 18-month sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court was reduced by four months at the High Court.

He was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

