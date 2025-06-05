Tommy Robinson denies harassing two journalists

Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear before judge over harassment of two journalists between August 5 and 7 2024.

By Lucy Harvey

Political activist Tommy Robinson was bailed after denying harassing two journalists through his social media accounts.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Robinson is alleged to have harassed MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7 2024.

Robinson was bailed by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring.

He will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on July 3.

Wearing a cream Stone Island jacket, blue jeans and a man bag, Robinson smiled after he was bailed.

Tommy Robinson (centre), whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence. Picture: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Images

Robinson spoke to confirm his date of birth and name at the hearing, giving it as “Stephen Lennon”.

The political activist arrived at the London court to a hoard of photographers and reporters, with dozens of his supporters also present.

Some of those outside the building were holding purple placards that read: “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is the man. Tommy Robinson is the movement.”