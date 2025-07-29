Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson boarded a flight out of the UK in the small hours of the morning as police made arrest inquiries over an alleged assault at a London train station.

Detectives are attempting to bring the 42-year-old, from Luton, Bedfordshire, in for questioning after he boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after a man was knocked unconscious at St Pancras International station.

Video footage emerged online showing a victim motionless, face down on the concourse while Robinson walked up and down nearby.

The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse
The victim was left lying motionless on the station concourse. Picture: Twitter

The victim suffered serious injures and was seen being given CPR by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

British Transport Police said today that “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (July 28), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Robinson has been active on his X account today, reposting a tweet which claimed he acted in self-defence.

In the footage, a concerned onlooker can be heard saying: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

In video posted at 5.09pm on Monday, hours before the scuffle, Robinson had a cut on his forehead. He said he had a 'fight with a door'
In video posted at 5.09pm on Monday, hours before the scuffle, Robinson had a cut on his forehead. He said he had a 'fight with a door'. Picture: Twitter

Robinson can then be heard saying in the video: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”

BTP said: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.”

A medical curtain was pulled up around the top of the escalators to platform B at the station.

Forensics officers were seen scouring the area and taking DNA samples from the handrail.

A witness told LBC: “I saw around eight police vehicles - cars and a van, lined up outside on both sides of the station.

“I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics – they erected curtains around him.

“They were trying to resuscitate him – and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag.

“The station was still open as normal while the incident was being dealt with.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened can text BTP on 61016, quoting reference 655 of 28 July.

