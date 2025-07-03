Tommy Robinson denies harassing journalists after he allegedly said ‘I’m coming to get you’

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Political activist Tommy Robinson has denied harassing two journalists by allegedly telling them “I’m coming to get you” and “I’ll be knocking at your door”.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is charged with two counts of harassment causing fear of violence to MailOnline reporters Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7 2024.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after his not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.

Wearing a blue waistcoat and a man bag, Robinson entered not guilty pleas after the details of the charges were read out at the crown court.

Robinson also spoke to confirm his name at the brief hearing and waved at his supporters in the public gallery.

His Honour Judge Tony Baumgartner set a trial date of October 19 2026 with a five-day jury trial estimate at Southwark Crown Court.

A pre-trial review was also set for October 5 2026.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon leaves Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Robinson is charged with harassment causing fear of violence by making a telephone call on August 5 last year in which he is alleged to have told Mr Young that he would visit his house and said “I’m coming to get you”.

He is also alleged to have posted on his X account on August 6 last year at 10.45pm, three edited photographs depicting Mr Young’s wife, daughter and his motor vehicle, with the message: “Hey @JDirnhuber get your colleague Andrew Young to call me back, you see he published pictures of my family and gave away their location.

“I’m working on a news piece myself about all of you, I won’t identify any innocent people or give address as that’s not morally right unlike you scum. You will all be questioned on camera about how you think endangering children is ok. My homework continues.”

Robinson is further charged with harassment causing fear of violence by allegedly posting from his X account a direct message to Mr Dirnhuber on August 5 last year at 8.50am in which he said “I’ll be knocking at your door”.

On the same day, he is also alleged to have posted direct messages to Mr Dirnhuber saying “Let your bosses know I’m coming to all your houses”, “Okay got your address” and “We need to talk”.

On August 6 at 9.43pm, Robinson is alleged to have posted on X: “Got ya @Jdirnhuber this is Jacob, he likes to locate and endanger families. Jacob and the rest of the Daily Mail journalists who were involved in endangering my children have today been located.

“I look forward to hearing on camera your justification for doxxing my children’s location. I got all three of you tagged and bagged in one day”.

He is also alleged to have posted on August 6 last year at 10.50pm a direct message on X to Mr Dirnhuber in which he said: “I’ll bring my questions to all of your doors.”

Speaking outside court following the hearing, Robinson said: “I’m on trial in October 2026. When I get a chance before a jury, I can show what the journalists done.”

Prosecutors told a previous hearing that none of the alleged harassment contained direct threats of violence.

After the last hearing, Robinson said he had “never had” the opportunity to have a jury trial and wanted “12 members of the British public” to hear the evidence in the case.