Tommy Robinson loses bid to challenge prison segregation

21 March 2025, 10:32

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.
Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court after breaching an injunction.

On Thursday, his barristers told the High Court that he should be allowed to bring a legal challenge over his imprisonment at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

The court in London was told on Thursday that he had been kept segregated from other prisoners since November last year which had caused an "evident decline" in his mental health.

The Ministry of Justice opposed the bid, with its lawyers stating that Robinson was isolated following threats to his safety, including that he would be assaulted by other prisoners for "kudos".

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed Robinson's bid, stating his case was "not arguable".

