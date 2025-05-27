Far-right activist Tommy Robinson pictured walking free from prison after claiming he's had a ‘change in attitude’

27 May 2025, 08:51

Tommy Robinson has been freed from prison
Tommy Robinson has been freed from prison. Picture: Twitter

By LBC Staff

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been pictured walking free from jail part-way through his 18-month sentence.

A bearded Stephan Yaxley Lennon told his Twitter followers he has had a “change in attitude” after being found guilty of breaching a 2021 injunction by repeating a slew of false allegations about a Syrian refugee.

Robinson had been told his jail term would be cut short if he “purged” his contempt and took steps to comply with the injunction.

He was due to be released on July 26, but has now been freed within a week after his application for a reduced sentence was granted.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon)
English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon). Picture: Alamy

At his sentencing hearing, Robinson was told his sentence included a four-month ‘coercive’ element, which would be taken off if the 42-year-old ‘purged’ his contempt.

Robinson applied to purge his contempt at a hearing on Tuesday last week, with his lawyers telling the court that he had shown a "commitment" to comply with the order.

Lawyers for the Solicitor General said they agreed that Robinson had taken steps to adhere to the injunction.

In a ruling, Mr Justice Johnson said that there was an "absence of contrition or remorse" from Robinson, but that he had shown a "change in attitude" since he was sentenced.

He said: "He (Robinson) has given an assurance that he will comply with the injunction in the future, that he has no intention of breaching it again, and that he is aware of the consequences of what would happen if he breached the injunction again."

He continued: "I consider it appropriate to grant the application."

He added: "The practical effect, subject to confirmation by the prison authorities, is that the defendant will be released once he has completed the punitive element, which I understand will be within the next week."

Donning a dishevelled beard, Robinson announced he had found religion as he went on a rant about the “mainstream media”, the Government, and immigration.

His release comes just days after Robinson was charged with harassment by causing fear of violence against two men in August last year.

It is alleged that the offences took place between August 5 and 7 2024.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5 2025.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

