Breaking News

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape

Micheal Ward attends the UK Premiere of "Top Boy". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Top Boy star Micheal Ward has been charged with rape by the Metropolitan Police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor, who rose to fame as Jamie in Top Boy, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault, all against the same woman in 2023.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Ward, 27, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday 28 August 2025.

Catherine Baccas, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023."

The actor appears in the upcoming drama Eddington, which stars Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix, and was named on the Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2020.

The Jamaican-born actor was nominated for a BAFTA award for his turn in the Sam Mendes drama Empire of Light.

This is a breaking story, more follows...