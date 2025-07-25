Breaking News

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape

25 July 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 16:53

Micheal Ward attends the UK Premiere of "Top Boy"
Micheal Ward attends the UK Premiere of "Top Boy". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Top Boy star Micheal Ward has been charged with rape by the Metropolitan Police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor, who rose to fame as Jamie in Top Boy, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault, all against the same woman in 2023.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward - we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Ward, 27, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday 28 August 2025.

Catherine Baccas, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023."

The actor appears in the upcoming drama Eddington, which stars Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix, and was named on the Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2020.

The Jamaican-born actor was nominated for a BAFTA award for his turn in the Sam Mendes drama Empire of Light.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Kelyan Bokassa was knifed to death on a bus in Woolwich

Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus
Multiple bodies have been found in the woods in Cornwall.

Only one body found in Cornwall woods, say police after claims of ‘multiple remains’

Richard Law, 68, has been detained indefinitely for the murder of Judith Law, 70

Brother who told 999 'I’ve killed my sister' detained after admitting fatal hammer attack on sibling
Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen bike thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shocked shoppers outside Ikea
Sid Ali Djelid

'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape
Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4

Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

More UK News

See more More UK News

England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018.

‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

Simon Bailey, 58, is now suing his former station Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News