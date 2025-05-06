Concerns raised as top police jobs attract just one applicant each

Matt Jukes, a Met assistant commissioner and head of counter-terrorism, will replace Lynne Owens in the Met. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Senior police figures have raised concerns after two of the most high-profile roles in the force attracted only one applicant each.

The deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the chief constable of Merseyside Police roles, both of which pay more than £200,000 a year, failed to attract significant high-quality interest.

Rob Carden, the chief of Cumbria, was the only candidate to apply to be the new leader of the Merseyside force.

Matt Jukes, a Met assistant commissioner and head of counter-terrorism, will replace Lynne Owens in the Met, who is standing down.

The application process for the top London job is yet to be completed, but sources told the Guardian that Mr Jukes is a certainty to get the job on a permanent basis.

While both interviewees would have been strong contenders for the roles even if they faced competition, bosses are concerned the lack of applications reflects a shortage of talent at the top of policing.

The quality of the pool of chief officers had been left to deteriorate to such an extent that at one stage “a third of chief officer jobs were occupied by temporary office holders”, one police chief said.

Andy Marsh, the head of the College of Policing, said: “The supply chain of qualified officers for senior jobs was woefully weak. The reforms should dramatically improve that. I am concerned about the low number of applicants for all chief officer jobs."

Rob Carden (pictured with Merseyside's Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell) was the only candidate to apply to be the new leader of the Merseyside force. Picture: Twitter

He also added that recent changes had trebled the numbers coming through, but improvements would take time.

A government source said it was boosting leadership training and standards and added: “It’s essential to have a quality talent pool at the top of policing.”

The Met deputy commissioner post—carrying a salary of over £250,000 a year—is appointed by royal warrant and selected by the Home Secretary, who must consider the views of the Mayor of London.

Mr Jukes' appointment also makes him frontrunner to be the next commissioner of the Met whenever Mark Rowley stands down.

Mr Rowley's five-year contract is due to expire by September 2027.

Stephen Watson, the chief constable of Greater Manchester police, is his most likely rival for the top job in British policing.

Britain will also get a new head of counter-terrorism, with Vicki Evans temporarily stepping into the role for at least six months.

Ms Evans' will be the first person to have taken on the role as a non-Met employee, having previously served in the Cambridgeshire force and before that the Dyfed-Powys force in Wales.

Mr Jukes' appointment also makes him favourite to be the next commissioner of the Met whenever Mark Rowley (pictured) stands down. Picture: Getty

If Mr Jukes is confirmed as the permanent Met deputy commissioner, the role will be formally advertised.

Another Met officer, Richard Smith, will be stepping up to become the acting senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism.

His new role will see him declaring when an act of violence, such as last weekend’s crossbow attack on two women in Leeds, is an act of terrorism.

The Merseyside chief constable is appointed by the area’s police and crime commissioner and earns a salary of more than £200,000 a year.

Mr Carden is expected to be confirmed as chief constable next week by the area's police and crime panel, having served most of his career in the Merseyside force.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside’s PCC, said: “There was only one candidate who applied for the chief constable role. It is important to note that senior policing appointments of this nature often attract a limited number of applicants due to the role’s complexity, public visibility and the high level of responsibility involved in policing a high-performing force.

“The preferred candidate met the eligibility and experience requirements and was subjected to a rigorous interview process. Ultimately, the integrity of the process and the suitability of the candidate are what matter most.”