Breaking News

Tory MP charged with two sexual assault at London's Groucho Club

Patrick Spencer MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A Conservative Party MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with incidents linked to the Groucho Club, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Patrick Spencer, Conservative Member of Parliament for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, has been charged in connection with an investigation into two alleged sexual assaults.

They reportedly occurred at Groucho Club, one of London's most famous private members' clubs, in August 2023.

The charges relate to two separate women.

It comes after a man attended a voluntary interview at a London police station on 13 March 2025.

Mr Spencer, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 16 June.

Read more:

Read more: French actor Gerard Depardieu found guilty of sexually assaulting two women and handed 18 month suspended jail term

Read more: Man arrested in connection with 'arson with intent to endanger life' after fires at sites linked to Keir Starmer

Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. Picture: Alamy

Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.“

"The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party believes in integrity and high standards. We have taken immediate action. Patrick Spencer MP has been suspended from the Conservative Party, and the whip withdrawn, with immediate effect.

“The Conservative Party cannot comment further on an ongoing legal case.”

In January, the head of the scandal-hit Groucho private members’ club resigned after an alleged rape on its premises.

Elli Jafari, the club’s first female chief executive, quit her position just before Christmas, members were informed in an email.The Iranian-born executive joined the exclusive Soho club from the Standard Hotel in May.

A 34-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested after a report of a rape on November 13 at the exclusive London members' club.

The celebrity haunt had its license suspended after the allegations emerged. It was later given permission to reopen following the allegation.

The Groucho Club is a famous celebrity haunt, with current or previous members said to include Harry Styles, Noel Gallagher and Stephen Fry.