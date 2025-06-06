Trial date set for three men charged over fires at Keir Starmer properties

6 June 2025, 12:11 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 12:54

The fires took place at properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer.
The fires took place at properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Supplied

By Henry Moore

The three men charged in connection with alleged arson attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer have had their trial date set.

Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, appeared together at the Old Bailey on Friday, while Petro Pochynok, 34, refused to attend the hearing.

The three men will face a High Court Judge on April 27 next year and have been remanded in custody until then.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer.
Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Facebook

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The other fire was on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

The reason for the alleged arson attacks is unknown, but Sir Keir Starmer was no longer living in the properties at the time of the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life on May 8, May 11 and May 12.

Stanislav Carpiuc was charged with fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer.
Stanislav Carpiuc was charged with fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer. Picture: Starnow.com/stanislavcarpiuc

Carpiuc, from Romford, east London, and Pochynok, of Islington, north London, are each accused of one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life between April 17 and May 13.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Belmarsh, and spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth via an interpreter.

Ms Justice Cheema Grubb told the court that Pochynok had refused to leave his cell for the preliminary hearing.

Fourth man arrested over fires at properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

All three defendants were remanded in custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on October 17.

A fourth person, a 48-year-old man, was arrested by police at Stansted Airport on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incidents.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been released on bail until next month.

