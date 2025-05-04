Tributes pour in for boy killed in tragic Gateshead fire as 14 children arrested for manslaughter

Layton Carr died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Heartbreaking family tributes have poured in for the boy who died in a tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Layton Carr, 14, was found dead inside a building near the Fairfield industrial park following a horror blaze.

Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14 years, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the tragic incident on Friday. The suspects remain in custody.

In a devastating tribute, his aunt Nicole Dingwall said: ‘Can’t believe I’m writing this. RIP Layton, forever 14. You’ll be a massive miss. Thinking of my sister and two beautiful nieces right now.'

His sister Bailey Ann, 16, said the family has been left “numbed” by the tragedy, Mailonline reports.

‘It is a hard moment. His sister is only 16 and is taking it as bad as anything. They are all just numb,’ a relative who asked not to be named has said.

Read more: Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire

Read more: Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'

Layton Carr. Picture: GoFundMe

Casey Garrett, another relative, wrote on social media: "My boy. My baby cousin, my Layton. Nothing will ever come close to the pain I feel right now."

The rest of the family is reportedly too devastated to comment

Stephanie Simpson, a close friend of Layton's mother, Georgia, said in a social media post her ‘best friend Georgia Dingwall’ had lost her son ‘in one of the most tragic ways you could ever imagine".

A GoFundMe page set up by the family friend to support Layton’s mother with funeral costs had raised more than £9,000 by 6pm on Sunday.

David Thompson, head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School, spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils”.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

Anyone who wanted to pay their respects was invited to lay flowers at the school.

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston said they “share our community’s sadness about the tragedy” and passed on their good wishes to the boy’s family and friends.

They said: “We have been in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time.”

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) declared a "major incident" after the fire blaze broke out on They urged the public to avoid the area and told locals to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire was later put out as police issued an appeal Layton, who was believed to be in the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: 'This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

'Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one. "Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.'