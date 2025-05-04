Tributes pour in for boy killed in tragic Gateshead fire as 14 children arrested for manslaughter

4 May 2025, 19:05 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 19:11

Layton Carr died in the fire
Layton Carr died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Heartbreaking family tributes have poured in for the boy who died in a tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Layton Carr, 14, was found dead inside a building near the Fairfield industrial park following a horror blaze.

Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14 years, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the tragic incident on Friday. The suspects remain in custody.

In a devastating tribute, his aunt Nicole Dingwall said: ‘Can’t believe I’m writing this. RIP Layton, forever 14. You’ll be a massive miss. Thinking of my sister and two beautiful nieces right now.'

His sister Bailey Ann, 16, said the family has been left “numbed” by the tragedy, Mailonline reports.

‘It is a hard moment. His sister is only 16 and is taking it as bad as anything. They are all just numb,’ a relative who asked not to be named has said.

Read more: Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire

Read more: Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'

Layton Carr
Layton Carr. Picture: GoFundMe

Casey Garrett, another relative, wrote on social media: "My boy. My baby cousin, my Layton. Nothing will ever come close to the pain I feel right now."

The rest of the family is reportedly too devastated to comment

Stephanie Simpson, a close friend of Layton's mother, Georgia, said in a social media post her ‘best friend Georgia Dingwall’ had lost her son ‘in one of the most tragic ways you could ever imagine".

A GoFundMe page set up by the family friend to support Layton’s mother with funeral costs had raised more than £9,000 by 6pm on Sunday.

David Thompson, head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School, spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils”.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

Anyone who wanted to pay their respects was invited to lay flowers at the school.

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston said they “share our community’s sadness about the tragedy” and passed on their good wishes to the boy’s family and friends.

They said: “We have been in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time.”

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) declared a "major incident" after the fire blaze broke out on They urged the public to avoid the area and told locals to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire was later put out as police issued an appeal Layton, who was believed to be in the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: 'This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

'Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one. "Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.'

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Family members have paid tribute to Layton.

Fourteen children arrested after boy dies in fire near industrial estate released on bail

A woman has died after a collision in Rochdale.

Woman dies after car rams pedestrians in horror crash, with a child and three others injured
A fireworks show after Lady Gaga's massive free concert at Copacabana Beach

Bomb attack thwarted at mass Lady Gaga concert on Rio de Janeiro beach, police say

Layton Carr died in the fire

Pictured: Boy killed in tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead as 14 children arrested for manslaughter
Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire

More UK News

See more More UK News

Second World War veteran Alan Kennett

VE Day veteran remembers 'gobsmacking' moment he bumped into father during Normandy invasion
Metropolitan Police In London

Terror attack on UK was 'hours away' as police thwart plot with raids across Britain

King Charles will lead VE Day celebrations

King Charles to lead four days of VE Day celebrations as nation marks 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
Henley-on-Thames, UK. 4th May, 2025. In preparation for the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations, Mill Meadows has been decorated with a giant VE Day logo. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News

VE Day 2025: Everything you need to know as RAF flypast route revealed

University College London

University society says 'we can't sit back' after student's union suspends it over 'drone purchases for Ukraine'
Jasmine has been missing since April 11

Police release new CCTV images as they continue desperate hunt for missing woman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News