Tributes pour in for ‘bubbly’ mum shot dead at point-blank range outside front door

Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for the suspected victim of a shooting neighbours believe was a case of mistaken identity.

On Sunday, a woman was found with fatal injuries outside the front door of a flat at a complex in Talbot Green, a quiet town near Cardiff.

South Wales Police have now revealed the victim is thought to be Joanne Penney, a 40-year-old mother of one, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Neighbours, who knew the suspected victim as Jo, have said they are baffled as to why she was seemingly "assassinated or executed" given she was reportedly shot at point-blank range.

Rebecca Morris said she was good friends with the mother of one, describing her as a "bubbly character who I liked a lot".

She added: "We will miss her dearly here… She was a popular person. I'll be going down to lay flowers shortly."

The woman was found with fatal injuries outside the front door of a flat complex in Talbot Green, a quiet town near Cardiff. Picture: PA

Another neighbour revealed that "Jo" had only moved to stay with her friend around Christmas time, The Sun reports.

They said: "She seemed nice but fairly shy. She moved over the border from England and was staying there."We all think it may have been mistaken identity. We can't think why anyone should pick on her - she may have just answered the door to the wrong person at the wrong time."

The incident has shaken up residents in the Welsh town, who have been left shocked by the frightening events.

Local resident Anthony Dando, 59, said: "We've had trouble around here before but never with a gun. It's frightening that sort of thing happens so close to your front door.

"It's shocking to hear what happened to the girl. It's so sad for her family and our thoughts are with them."

A man, 42, also from Talbot Green, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have vowed to bolster their presence in the area while an investigation remains underway.

Det Ch Supt Ceri Hughes said: "I want to reassure the local community that a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff are continuing to work at pace to piece together the events of last night including recovering CCTV.

"I understand that those living in Talbot Green will be concerned and residents will see an increased police presence in the area both as part of the investigation and to reassure the community."

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said she had been "deeply moved" by tributes to Ms Penney from her loved ones.

"Last night, a woman's life was tragically cut short," the MP said.

"Her name was Joanne Penney. She will be mourned by our whole community."I am in close contact with the police regarding the investigation and am grateful an arrest was made swiftly. I have also raised the case with the UK minister for policing and crime prevention.

"I have been deeply moved seeing the tributes from Joanne's friends. May she rest in peace."

Anybody with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, can submit it online : https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP25C03-PO1