Tributes paid to 'thoroughly decent’ dad, 60, shot dead through window in broad daylight in County Durham

Tributes paid to 'thoroughly decent’ dad, 60, shot dead through window in broad daylight in County Durham. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes have been paid to a "thoroughly decent man" after the dad, 60, was shot dead through the window of his home in County Durham over the weekend.

Named locally as Barry Dawson, the father was pronounced dead at the scene following the "shocking incident" in the small community of Stanley.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at around 5.20pm on Saturday, following reports of a "disturbance".

A large section of Elm Street was cordoned off with police tape following the incident, with a tent erected outside what neighbours say is Barry's home.

"He was a popular man in the community, everybody knew him and he has a large family who are completely devastated by this," one neighbour said following his death.

Footage shows moment gunman opens fire through house window in County Durham

Another friend said: "They’ve killed a good bloke who never did a thing to deserve it".

"The thought of it has left me sick to my stomach, especially after seeing the video of what happened."

The dad's dying screams were captured on a neighbour’s home camera, which caught the horrific moment the crisp factor worker was shot through the window of his home.

After the gunman opened fire of the residential address, Mr Dawson’s son could be heard shouting "they shot my dad" as the attackers ran away.

The video, which has been circulated in local WhatsApp groups and across social media, shows two people approach the property at 5.17pm before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Mr Dawson's death. Picture: Social Media

A black car has also been covered with police tape. A window at the front of the terraced property appears to be broken.

Following the shocking incident, a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Dawson's family are now being supported by specially trained officers, Durham Constabulary said.

Officers are also carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the small-knit community.

Police have taped off the terraced street in the South Moor area of the town and a blue tent has been erected in the road.

Forensic officers in blue overalls were working at the scene and a police drone buzzed overhead.

Danielle Scott, who lives a few doors away from the shooting, said it was "terrifying".

A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I live on my own with my two-year-old daughter and I walk past that house on a daily basis to take my daughter to the park.

"I normally take her out around that time (of the shooting) as well.

"I don't know if whoever has done it has been caught, that's even more scary, I don't know if it was a random attack.

"It's just terrifying not knowing what's going on. I never thought I would experience anything like this.

"I want to move out, I don't want to be here."

Nikki Miller told Tyne Tees News the victim was a friendly face in the street who was well-liked.

She said: "Everyone knew him, there were no bad words about him.

"He was a working man and never in any trouble."

Officers were called to an address at about 5.20pm on Saturday,. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

"We are carrying out several lines of inquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

"Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.