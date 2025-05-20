Tristan and Andrew Tate 'will be extradited to Britain following Romanian trial' over rape and human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan 'will be extradited to Britain after their trial in Romania' following rape and human trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are 'set to be extradited to Britain following Romanian trial' over rape and human trafficking charges.

The suggestion comes as Security Minister Dan Jarvis reportedly revealed both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will be returned to the UK following the conclusion of his Romanian trial.

Court proceedings are currently ongoing in Bucharest, with the pair remaining under investigation for rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang.

Aside from the human trafficking charges, the duo are also being sued by four women, after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute in 2019.

It comes amid claims toxic social media influencers like Andrew Tate are fuelling misogyny and sexism in Britain’s schools.

FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jarvis said the Tates would be 'surrendered', marking the first time any British MP or official has commented on the pair's future - and whether they would ever be returned to the UK to face justice.

According to The Telegraph, Jarvis, the Security Minister, said Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan, 36, would be brought to the UK following the conclusion of the pair's criminal trial in Romania.

Judges in the country had previously ruled out deporting the two men from the UK.

It comes after Bedfordshire Police initially obtained a warrant for the pair's arrest over allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate, photographed at Storm Gym, Luton. Andrew Tate Portrait Portraits of Andrew Tate. Shot in Luton at Storm Gym. Picture: Alamy

