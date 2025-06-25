Man who killed 'gentle' commuter with one punch after he brushed past him on escalator may serve less than six years

25 June 2025, 18:54

Rakeem Miles punched commuter Samuel Winter once in the head, killing him
Rakeem Miles punched commuter Samuel Winter once in the head, killing him. Picture: British Transport Police

By Asher McShane

A violent criminal who killed a Tube passenger for brushing past him on an escalator is likely to serve less than five and a half years behind bars before he will be considered for release.

Rakeem Miles punched commuter Samuel Winter once in the head before fleeing the scene of the attack last August.

Mr Winter, a physiotherapist, brushed past Miles on an escalator at Southwark Tube station, while making his way out of the station at 9.30pm on Aug 22 last year.

Miles lashed out violently, leaving Mr Winter with a critical brain injury. He died two days later with his family by his side.

Police traced Miles through the use of his Oyster card and arrested him at a shop near the station the next morning.

Miles, of Southwark, was convicted of manslaughter at Inner London Crown Court after pleading guilty. He was cleared of murder.

The victim's family described him as 'gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny'
The victim's family described him as 'gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny'. Picture: British Transport Police

Miles was handed an eight year prison sentence but will serve less than five-and-a-half years before he will be eligible for parole.

Both men had been travelling on the same Jubilee Line train but had no interaction before the attack.

Mr Winter got off the train and walked past Miles, brushing past him on his way.

Miles followed him, hurling abuse, before grabbing his top, ripping it in two. He then punched Mr Winter once in the head before leaving him collapsed on the stairs.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Though nothing can bring Samuel back, I hope today's sentencing allows his family some small measure of comfort as they continue to grieve for him.

“Samuel's family described him as gentle and kind, and he will be sorely missed by all those who love him. We reiterate our requests to give the family privacy at such a difficult time.

“It only took one punch from Miles to end Samuel's life and forever change the lives of those around him.

“He showed no remorse for his action, leaving Samuel at the station and continuing on with his evening.

“The quick-time and thorough investigation by the teams involved meant Miles was identified and apprehended quickly.

“There is zero tolerance for violence on the railway and I'd like to thank my team for their hard work and determination to secure justice for Samuel's family.”

Mr Winter was worked as an AI engineer, was a qualified physiotherapist and volunteered with several charities.

Mr Winter’s family paid tribute: “Sam was a very much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend.

“We are devastated his life here has ended. He was a qualified physiotherapist, AI engineer and a volunteer with several charities.

“His family and friends will remember him as gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny, with deep faith and an unendingly giving spirit.”

