Two arrested in Oxford St 'celebrity romance scam' after victims coerced into sending £200k to 'well-known boyfriends'

oxford street with shoppers. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two people have been arrested by City of London Police after being coerced into handing over £200k as part of a fake celebrity romance scam.

The romance scam saw "numerous" victims directed to a sub-let address on Oxford Street, where they were told to drop off large quantities of cash to the back-room of a souvenir shop.

Victims were reportedly told it would be sent to a well-known celebrity, with whom they believed they were in a relationship.

The location given was a backroom of a souvenir shop on Oxford Street, one of the busiest shopping districts in London.

In one instance, a victim dropped off in excess of £60,000 in cash.

The warrant was carried out by the London Regional Proactive Economic Crime Team (PECT), after a flurry of reports from victims came through via Action Fraud’s self-reporting system.

Oxford Street, London, UK. 30th January 2015. Shop windows in London's West End have a Valentine's Day theme. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Steve Weller, Specialist Operations, City of London Police said: “The London PECT is focused on disrupting economic crime, and today’s arrests are a strong example of that work in action.

“Romance fraud is one of the most deplorable and cruel crimes. Not only does the victim suffer significant financial loss, they also suffer the emotional torment of a love lost.

In many cases, the victims do not disclose the offences committed against them.

Romance fraud is often linked to serious organised crime and these arrests mark a significant step in preventing wider harm.

"This is a heartless crime, and we urge the public to stay vigilant," he continued.

"Talk to friends, family and support organisations, and never send money to someone you’ve only met online, especially if you haven’t met them in person.

"If you are being encouraged to buy or invest in cryptocurrency, do your research and seek advice. Never hand over cash or property in exchange for cryptocurrency

Selfridges department store, Oxford Street, London, England. Picture: Alamy

Police identified similar offending patterns, centred on a London premises.

The investigation is still believed to be ongoing and no charges have been brought forward against the two people arrested, both of whom were released under investigation.

As well as the arrests, over £100k was seized in cryptocurrency.

The warrant falls under the umbrella of Operation Henhouse – a nationwide month-long intensification on fraud - that is funded by the National Crime Agency’s National Economic Crime Centre and coordinated via the City of London Police’s Lead Force Operations Room (LFOR), assisted by the Intelligence Development Team (IDT).

The arrests came in the lead up to Valentines Day, one of the busiest periods in the year for reporting romance fraud.

In 2024, more than £99.4 million was lost by victims reporting to Action Fraud, with February being the month with the highest financial losses in the calendar year.

Advice on romance fraud is available on the Action Fraud Website at Romance fraud | Action Fraud.