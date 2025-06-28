Two men arrested after four 'iconic' statues stolen from Grade II-listed country home during jazz festival

The Manor, which is owned by William and Marianne Cartwright-Hignett and has gardens open to the public, said the loss of their copy of the Capitoline She-Wolf was a particularly sad loss. Picture: Wiltshire Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Two men have been arrested after four statues were stolen from the garden of a country house which was hosting a jazz festival.

Suspects broke into Grade II star-listed Ilford Manor, near Bradford-on-Avon, in an overnight raid last week, Wiltshire Police said.

The Manor is owned by William and Marianne Cartwright-Hignett, and has gardens open to the public.

At the time of the theft, the estate - which has been used as a filming location for the Secret Garden and other TV productions - was hosting a five-day jazz festival.

The couple said the loss of their copy of the Capitoline She-Wolf was a particularly sad loss.

The bronze, which has "overlooked the valley for over 120 years", depicts a scene from the legend of the founding of Rome, and was at the "heart" of the estate's tranquil setting.

It shows the mythical twin founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus, suckling from the wolf's teat.

A bust of Antinous was also stolen. Picture: Wiltshire Police

A pair of symmetrical fawns, copies of the Villa Dei Papyri fawns, were also stolen. Picture: Wiltshire Police

A pair of symmetrical fawns, copies of the Villa Dei Papyri fawns, and a bust of Antinous were also stolen.

In a statement posted on their website, the estate said it was "still reeling from the theft".

"This is a cultural loss for all of us," it added.

"The gardens here have welcomed visitors since 1910 and now have 20,000 visitors from April to September who enjoy the tranquil and beautiful setting, of which the She-Wolf was the heart and in a setting made to showcase the statue.

Scenes within Ilford Manor gardens, Wiltshire, UK. Picture: Alamy

"We would love to see the statues returned to their rightful place for everyone to continue to enjoy for centuries to come."

Police said a vehicle with a police marker was stopped by Avon and Somerset officers in the Bristol area on Thursday evening.

The occupants, a 31-year-old and a 39-year-old, were arrested.

They live outside of Wiltshire and have been released under conditional bail not to enter the county.

The bronzes are still missing.

Detective Inspector Penny Andrews said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone who knows anything about the stolen items or who saw anything suspicious leading up to the incident to come forward with information.

"No matter how insignificant you may think the information may be, it could be vital to assist our ongoing investigation.

"We would also urge any antique dealers or auction houses to look out for the items."