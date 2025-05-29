Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed

29 May 2025, 16:56

Liam Ramsey (right), 40, and Stephen Hurst (left), 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails
Liam Ramsey (right), 40, and Stephen Hurst (left), 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Ella Bennett

Two care workers who drugged and sexually abused a vulnerable child they were supposed to be looking after have been jailed, police have said.

Liam Ramsey, 40, and Stephen Hurst, 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails, then bought £120 worth of class A drugs which they gave her back at the care home.

The victim later told police that because of all the cocaine they had given her last October, she had a nosebleed and went upstairs.

The men both entered her room naked and subjected her to physical and sexual abuse throughout the night and into the next morning.

The men were on duty at the time of the offences, being her carers for the day, Durham Police said.

The victim told police about her ordeal and the carers were arrested and charged with a range of offences, including sexual activity with a child, intentional strangulation and supply of a class A drug.

Teesside Crown Court Middlesbrough
Both will be on the sex offenders' register for life after they were sentenced on Friday at Teesside Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Following a trial, Ramsey, of Sunderland, was jailed for 11 years whilst Hurst, from Richmond, was jailed for nine years.

Both will be on the sex offenders’ register for life after they were sentenced on Friday at Teesside Crown Court, the force said.

Detective Constable Beth Otty said: “Ramsey and Hurst should have been keeping the victim safe, instead they were the ones who groomed her, sexually assaulted and abused her.

“She should have been able to trust them and should have felt safe in their company.

“They had no forethought for the lasting impact their actions will continue to have on the victim.

“I would like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward and standing up against her perpetrators who can no longer pose any danger to other children.”

