City traders jailed for rigging interest rates have convictions quashed by Supreme Court after 10-year court battle

Former traders Tom Hayes (left) and Carlo Palombo, who were convicted of interest rate benchmark manipulation in 2015 and 2019 respectively, outside the UK Supreme Court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two former financial market traders who were found guilty of rigging interest rates have had their convictions quashed by the Supreme Court.

Former Citigroup and UBS trader Tom Hayes was found guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud over manipulating the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) between 2006 and 2010.

The pair were among a group of 19 traders convicted in the US and UK over the manipulation of so-called Libor and Euribor interest rates.

The rates are widely used to set borrowing costs on mortgages and commercial loans, with the knock-on effects of fluctuations felt internationally.

Carlo Palombo, ex-vice president of euro rates at Barclays bank, was found guilty of conspiring with others to submit false or misleading Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) submissions between 2005 and 2009.

The Court of Appeal dismissed appeals from both men in March last year, with the pair later taking their cases to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the panel of five justices found there was “ample evidence” for a jury to convict the two men had it been properly directed, but they had not.

In an 82-page judgment, with which Supreme Court president Lord Reed, Lords Hodge and Lloyd-Jones and Lady Simler agreed, Lord Leggatt said: “That misdirection undermined the fairness of the trial.”

The jury direction errors made both convictions unsafe, Lord Leggatt said.He added: “Mr Hayes was entitled to have his defence to the allegation that he agreed to procure false submissions as well as his denial that he had acted dishonestly left fairly to the jury.

"He was deprived of that opportunity by directions which were legally inaccurate and unfair.“It is not possible to say that, if the jury had been properly directed, they would have been bound to return verdicts of guilty.

“The convictions are therefore unsafe and cannot stand.”Mr Hayes was jailed for 14 years after his conviction in 2015, which was later lowered to 11 years after an appeal, while Mr Palombo was jailed for four years in 2019.

Lord Leggatt continued: “When the flaws in the directions given at Mr Palombo’s trial are considered in combination, it cannot safely be assumed that, without them, the jury would still have been bound to convict Mr Palombo.“Thus, his conviction also cannot stand.”

He added: “Accordingly, both appeals should be allowed.”

The Libor rate was previously used as a reference point around the world for setting millions of pounds worth of financial deals, including car loans and mortgages.

It was an interest rate average calculated from figures submitted by a panel of leading banks in London, with each one reporting what it would be charged were it to borrow from other institutions.

Euribor was created along with the euro currency in 1999 as a benchmark rate of interest for transactions in euros.In 2012, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) began criminal investigations into traders it suspected of manipulating Libor and Euribor.

Mr Hayes was the first person to be prosecuted by the SFO, who opposed his and Mr Palombo’s appeals at the Supreme Court.

The SFO brought prosecutions against 20 individuals between 2013 and 2019, seven of whom were convicted at trial, two pleaded guilty and 11 were acquitted.

Mr Hayes had also been facing criminal charges in the United States but these were dismissed after two other men involved in a similar case had their convictions reversed in 2022.

In a statement issued after the judgment, the SFO said it would not be seeking a retrial.It said: “Our investigation led to nine convictions of senior bankers for fraud offences, with two of these individuals pleading guilty and seven found guilty by juries.

“This judgment has determined that the legal directions given to the jury at the conclusion of trial were incorrect in Hayes’ and Palombo’s trials and for that reason their convictions have today been found unsafe.

“We have considered this judgment and the full circumstances carefully and determined it would not be in the public interest for us to seek a retrial.”