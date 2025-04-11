Two members of a group that hacked a DPD delivery driver to death with an axe jailed for life

Mehakdeep Singh (left) and Sehajpal Singh (right) who killed DPD driver Aurman Singh (inset) after hacking him in the head with an axe have been jailed for life. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Lauren Lewis

Two men who killed a DPD driver after hacking him in the head with an axe have been jailed for life.

Mehakdeep Singh, 24, and Sehajpal Singh, 26, both formerly of Tipton, West Midlands, were found guilty of murdering Aurman Singh following a three-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

They are the latest in a group of five others who have been convicted over the brutal murder.

The group attacked Aurman in Shrewsbury shortly after 1pm on August 21, 2023, as he was delivering to a property near the town centre.

The killers used a multitude of weapons in their vicious attack - including an axe, golf club, hockey stick, knife, cricket bat, metal bar, wooden stave, and a shovel.

Aurman attempted to flee the scene but was caught, hacked to death and abandoned in a pool of his blood on the pavement, the court heard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moment DPD driver in Shrewsbury is brutally attacked caught on camera

Aurman Singh in his van moments before his death. Picture: West Mercia Police

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons, including a hockey stick and shovel, in nearby Hubert Way.

The Mercedes, which Mehakdeep and Sehajpal travelled in, was later found dumped on Kynaston Road in Shrewsbury.

The two men had called a taxi, which took them to Shrewsbury Railway Station where they got a train to Wolverhampton before fleeing abroad several days later.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, officers were able to locate Mehakdeep and Sehajpal in Austria.

On May 20 they were arrested at an address in Hohenzell, extradited to the UK, and charged with Aurman’s murder.

Mehakdeep and Sehajpal follow Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, who were convicted over Aurman's murder in April 2024 and sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

A fifth man, known as the inside man, Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in supplying Aurman’s delivery route to the group.

Mehakdeep and Sehajpal at Shrewsbury Train Station. Picture: West Mercia Police

Mehakdeep and Sehajpal at Wolverhampton Train Station. Picture: West Mercia Police

Speaking after the guilty verdict last week, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, who led the investigation, said: "I am pleased with today's verdict, as the attack on Aurman almost two years ago was violent and calculated.

"Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, along with six other men carried out this attack in broad daylight on a quiet Shropshire street with only one intention – to kill him.

"They used inside information to get hold of Aurman’s delivery route, where they lay in wait for him, before using an arsenal of weapons against him knowing he was defenceless.

"Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, knowing what they had done then fled the country in an attempt to avoid being put in front of the courts and facing the consequences of their actions.

"It has been an incredibly complex investigation, which saw us work with police forces across the country and abroad, which has now led to seven men being found guilty for their part in Aurman’s death. I would like to thank my team for their hard work in getting us to this point.

"I hope today’s verdict provides Aurman’s family with some reassurance knowing that the men responsible for his death have been brought to justice."