Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after 20-year-old dies in east London stabbing

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Hackney. Picture: Google street view

By Jacob Paul

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old died in a stabbing in Hackney, east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation in Bodney Road at 6pm.

A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects, aged 23 and 25, were later arrested and remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall said: “Our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I am grateful to the people of Hackney for their patience while we conduct our inquiries, we know this is a distressing time for residents and they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media. Picture: Alamy

“While we have made initial arrests, there is still work to be done to build a bigger picture, and our investigation is still in the early stages.”

Police are asking anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage in the road from 5.30pm on Tuesday to contact them on 101 quoting 5635/17FEB.

A crime scene will remain in place around Bodney Road until forensic teams concludes an examination of the area.

It comes as the government announced stricter rules for online retailers selling knives and harsher penalties for those who break them.

The move comes after the unlicensed sale of these weapons online led to a surge in young people being killed.

Retailers will be required to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to police to stop illegal resales on social media.

Those who break the rules by selling weapons to under-18s will face a prison term of up to two years, up from the previous six-month sentence for this offence.

A new policing unit will also be set up, with £1 million of funding to keep tabs on weapons being sold illegally online. The rules will come under ‘Ronan’s Law’ - named after 16 year-old Ronan Kanda, from Wolverhampton - included under the Crime and Policing Bill this spring.

The boy was killed on the doorstep of his family home in 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.