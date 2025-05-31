Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Devon garden following assault

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a Devon garden following a serious assault.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault involving a man in his 20s in the garden of a property in Ashfield Close in Exmouth, Devon.

Police received the report at around 12.45am on Saturday, with a spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirming that a man was found seriously injured at the residential address.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Two men in their 20s were later discovered at an address in Hawthorn Grove, Exmouth and arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody, and the deceased’s next of kin have been notified.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “Scene guards have been put in place at the crime scene and at a second address in Exmouth.

“Residents will see a heightened police presence and visibility over the coming days as we gather evidence to deliver justice for the victim’s family.

“We ask residents affected by the police cordon to remain patient and stay in their houses if possible.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to appeal to anybody with information or relevant footage who has not yet spoken to us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or file a report on the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50250136873.