Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Devon garden following assault

31 May 2025, 07:19

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a Devon garden following a serious assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault involving a man in his 20s in the garden of a property in Ashfield Close in Exmouth, Devon.

Police received the report at around 12.45am on Saturday, with a spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirming that a man was found seriously injured at the residential address.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Two men in their 20s were later discovered at an address in Hawthorn Grove, Exmouth and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more: M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit dies aged 87

Read more: White House AI voice-cloning hack spark security fears as deepfake of Trump's Chief of Staff triggers global alarm

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault involving a man in his 20s in the garden of a property in Ashfield Close in Exmouth, Devon.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault involving a man in his 20s in the garden of a property in Ashfield Close in Exmouth, Devon. Picture: Google

They remain in police custody, and the deceased’s next of kin have been notified.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “Scene guards have been put in place at the crime scene and at a second address in Exmouth.

“Residents will see a heightened police presence and visibility over the coming days as we gather evidence to deliver justice for the victim’s family.

“We ask residents affected by the police cordon to remain patient and stay in their houses if possible.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to appeal to anybody with information or relevant footage who has not yet spoken to us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or file a report on the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50250136873.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Mourad Aid, 41, pleaded guilty to theft after walking off with the couple's suitcase

Thief jailed for stealing Jenson Button's wife's £250,000 jewellery and handbag collection

The scene of the alleged hit and run on Frodsham Street, Rusholme, Greater Manchester

Man arrested following suspected hit-and-run which saw Manchester police sergeant 'reversed into several times'
A prison officer was stabbed with a weapon that may have been delivered to Long Lartin prison by a drone.

Prison officer stabbed with weapon 'likely sent in by drone', union chief tells LBC News as he warns 'it's a risk every shift'
Levi Bancroft, 22, was sentenced on Friday, 30 May at Southwark Crown Court for four counts of rape involving three victims

Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison
Screengrab from CCTV footage showing Jay McGinty, 37, at the entrance to Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair.

Man caught trying to steal jewels worth £190k from Claridge’s Hotel using smoke grenades and sledgehammer jailed
Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire.

Prison officer, 25, airlifted to hospital after being stabbed by inmate at high-security prison

More UK News

See more More UK News

All emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene.

M5 traffic LIVE: Motorway remains closed for entire morning after serious crash

Used E-Cigarette

Disposable vapes banned from Sunday in bid to improve health and cut 'avalanche' of litter

EuroMillions - Photo Illustration

Lucky EuroMillions winner could snatch up £199m jackpot in UK record

The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for girl missing in River Thames suspended - boy pulled from water treated in hospital
Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News