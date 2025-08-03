Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been charged in connection with disorder outside a migrant hotel in Epping following a series of anti-immigration protests.

It brings the total number of people charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after protests in Epping, Essex, to 11.

Charlie Land, 23, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police confirmed.

Luke Fleming, 21, has been charged with violent disorder.

Both will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

It comes as nine other individuals have already been charged by the CPS over disorder outside the Epping hotel.

A huge police presence descended on the Essex town last week as tensions remained high following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel last month.

Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, believed to be housing asylum seekers, where there have been a number of demonstrations, after police charged 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu with sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Gerberslasie denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial later this month.

Up until today, nine charges had been brought by the force against various individuals involved in the unrest, including Shaun Thompson, 37, who was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Other charges include Lee Gower, 43, is charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker; Aaron Elles, 28, Jonathan Glover, 47, Stuart Williams, 36, and Dean Smith, 51, are charged with violent disorder; Keith Silk, 33, is charged with violent disorder and criminal damage; and Phillip Curson, 52, is charged with violent disorder.

Martin Peagram, 33, has been found guilty of violent disorder.

About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters. Picture: Alamy

The charges came after weeks of protests outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Demonstrations began on July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Essex Police had recently put dispersal orders in place ahead of some protests, giving officers powers to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

The force has also used Section 60AA orders to prevent people from wearing face coverings.