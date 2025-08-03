Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11

3 August 2025, 22:27

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27
Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been charged in connection with disorder outside a migrant hotel in Epping following a series of anti-immigration protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It brings the total number of people charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after protests in Epping, Essex, to 11.

Charlie Land, 23, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police confirmed.

Luke Fleming, 21, has been charged with violent disorder.

Both will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

It comes as nine other individuals have already been charged by the CPS over disorder outside the Epping hotel.

A huge police presence descended on the Essex town last week as tensions remained high following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel last month.

Read more: Peaceful pink protest by mums descends into violence as thugs hijack event outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

Read More: Yvette Cooper unveils fast-track asylum plan to tackle backlog with refugees' appeals heard 'within weeks'

Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, believed to be housing asylum seekers, where there have been a number of demonstrations, after police charged 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu with sexual assault.
Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, believed to be housing asylum seekers, where there have been a number of demonstrations, after police charged 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu with sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Gerberslasie denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial later this month.

Up until today, nine charges had been brought by the force against various individuals involved in the unrest, including Shaun Thompson, 37, who was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Other charges include Lee Gower, 43, is charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker; Aaron Elles, 28, Jonathan Glover, 47, Stuart Williams, 36, and Dean Smith, 51, are charged with violent disorder; Keith Silk, 33, is charged with violent disorder and criminal damage; and Phillip Curson, 52, is charged with violent disorder.

Martin Peagram, 33, has been found guilty of violent disorder.

About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters.
About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters. Picture: Alamy

The charges came after weeks of protests outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Demonstrations began on July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Essex Police had recently put dispersal orders in place ahead of some protests, giving officers powers to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

The force has also used Section 60AA orders to prevent people from wearing face coverings.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton
Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault
Robert Brown

Man found dead on bench beside canal footpath in Northampton named by police

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury.

Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

More UK News

See more More UK News

A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

Man arrested after thugs hijack peaceful pink protest by mums outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans
Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News