Two men charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run

8 June 2025, 16:50 | Updated: 8 June 2025, 17:14

Two men charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run in Sheffield.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, of Locke Drive, were both charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder following the death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi.

The teenager died following the collision in Sheffield on Wednesday, with South Yorkshire Police confirming the charges.

The boy was hit as he walked alongside Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 16:50 BST on Wednesday, June 4, when he was struck by a grey Audi.

Police said it's understood that the vehicle was driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider.

The driver continued forward following the collision with the electric bike, before colliding with Abdullah.

"The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene," South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The boy was hit as he walked alongside Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 16:50 BST on Wednesday, June 4, when he was struck by a grey Audi. Picture: Google

The rider of the electric bike, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

He remains in hospital.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was taken to hospital for further treatment, South Yorkshire Police added, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old died from his injuries.

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain on police bail.

Following the crash, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "An entirely innocent bystander, who was going about his daily business, has sadly lost his life."

Mr Wood said: "We know that this incident will have caused concern in the local community.

"We have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances which unfolded."

Both men charged with murder will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 9 June).

