Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

4 June 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 12:56

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash.
The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

Two men have been charged with murder after a car crash involving two trucks killed a four-year-old boy.

Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the child’s death.

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, died when two trucks collided in Dartford, Kent, just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Three people needed hospital treatment, including the boy, a one-year-old girl who received minor injuries, and a 24-year-old man who is in a critical condition.

Police are still appealing for information regarding the crash.
Police are still appealing for information regarding the crash. Picture: Google Maps

The two men have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent relating to the two people injured.

Kent Police has continued to appeal for information regarding the crash.

Tributes to young Peter have flooded social media in the wake of his passing.

One person wrote: "Rest in peace Peter Rabbit please everyone keep them in your prayers it’s a cruel world."

Another described the crash as "the saddest thing I've heard".

While a third said: "Keep her and her husband in prayer and her beautiful little baby boy may you watch over her and him I can’t imagine what she’s going through."

A Kent Police statement read: "Kent Police was called just before 9.30pm on Sunday 1 June 2025 to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on New Barn Road, #Dartford.

"Three people from the same vehicle were taken to hospital. A four year old boy died at the hospital and a 24 year old man remains in hospital in a critical condition. A one year old girl received minor injuries.

"On Monday 2 June 2025, officers arrested two men in connection with the incident.

"On Wednesday 4 June 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, both from Hill Rise, Darenth to be charged with the murder of a four year old boy.

"They have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent relating to the two people injured.

"Both are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 June 2025.

"Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision involving two grey Ford Rangers."

