Two more men charged with murder after teen stabbed to death in Bury, bringing total to three

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Frankie Elliott

Two more men have been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Bury, bringing the total number of people charged to three.

Mohammed Afzal, known by loved ones as Isa, was stabbed several times just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street in the Greater Manchester town.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital with several stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

Biryan Ak and Mohammed Rayhan, both 19, have now been charged with murder and violent disorder by Greater Manchester Police.

They will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court today.

Another man, 19-year-old Abbas Hussain from Bolton, was also charged with murder and possession of a bladed article on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a future court hearing.

Investigators also arrested two other men in relation to the incident. Both have been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, from our Major Incident Team, said: "This investigation is progressing at pace and we have now charged three men in relation to Mohammed’s death.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the investigation, and Mohammed’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"Although we have secured these charges, we are still investigating the tragic circumstances that resulted in Mohammed’s death.

"We encourage anyone with information to come forward - either by contacting us directly or by reaching out to Crimestoppers anonymously."