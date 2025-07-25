Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

25 July 2025, 20:05

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.
The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two more people have been charged following anti-migrant protests in Epping, bringing the total number to nine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shaun Thompson, 37, was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage, while Lee Gower, 43, has been charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.

Thursday night saw a massive police presence descend on the leafy town, as hundreds gathered to march on the local council offices in protest over the Bell Hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

There have been a series of demonstrations in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Read more: Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.
Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Over ten police vans were at the scene, with presence from Kent Police, Met Police, Warwickshire, West Mercia, Hampshire, Staffordshire, Norfolk and the Welsh force.

Essex Police said the protests at the Bell Hotel, which houses asylum seekers, began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

Speaking today, Rebecca Mundy, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England said: “Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping.

“This brings the total number of individuals charged by the CPS in relation to these matters to seven.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In order: Philip Curson, 52, Shaun Thompson, 37 and Martin Peagram, 33.
In order: Philip Curson, 52, Shaun Thompson, 37 and Martin Peagram, 33. Picture: Essex Police

List of Epping protest charges:

  • Shaun Thompson, 37, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.
  • Lee Gower, 43, has been charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.
  • Aaron Elles, 28, with violent disorder.
  • Jonathan Glover, 47, with violent disorder.
  • Stuart Williams, 36, with violent disorder.
  • Keith Silk, 33, with violent disorder and criminal damage.
  • Dean Smith, 51, with violent disorder.

Caller Tom and Tom Swarbrick debate the Epping anti-migrant protests

Last night, Epping council voted unanimously to close the Bell Hotel but it remains to be seen if the hotel will remain open.

It comes as LBC revealed far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder in Epping.

Exclusive analysis conducted for LBC by the digital consultancy 411 shows that the accounts are attempting to inspire members of the far right to join protests.

A Facebook group with 1,600 members is being used to organise coordinated protests outside the Bell Hotel in the coming days.

There are reports the group is being run by Homeland, a splinter group of far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, labelled “extremist" by Michael Gove when he was Communities Secretary.

Ned Mendez, from 411, told LBC that non-domestic accounts were clearly seeking to amplify content related to Epping:

"We're seeing it of course in North America, we're seeing it in European countries and we're seeing multiple languages. We're even seeing Russian language content posting about this. It's broken free from a domestic narrative and has hit the international, that network now.

“What we’re seeing in Epping [are] local grievances being hijacked by very activated audiences around the far-right and nationalist extremist groups.

“We know that there are identified Neo-Nazi people running local Facebook groups which are fanning the spread of the messaging.

“It’s exactly what we saw at Southport as well where a very local incident is kicked out into non-domestic spaces with much more effective emotional framing.

“It’s the same pattern which is happening online.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

yh

Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

Micheal Ward has been charged with rape

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Kelyan Bokassa was knifed to death on a bus in Woolwich

Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus
Multiple bodies have been found in the woods in Cornwall.

Only one body found in Cornwall woods, say police after claims of ‘multiple remains’

Richard Law, 68, has been detained indefinitely for the murder of Judith Law, 70

Brother who told 999 'I’ve killed my sister' detained after admitting fatal hammer attack on sibling
Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen bike thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shocked shoppers outside Ikea

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018.

‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News