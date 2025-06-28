Breaking News

Two more men arrested under Terrorism Act over Brize Norton break-in after Palestine Action protesters damages planes

28 June 2025, 19:03 | Updated: 28 June 2025, 19:08

By Josef Al Shemary

Two more men have been arrested after two planes at an RAF base were vandalised in an action claimed by soon-to-be banned campaign group Palestine Action.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said the men, aged 22 and 24 and both from London, were arrested on Saturday afternoon under the Terrorism Act.

The two are held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It brings the total number of arrests to six, after the direct action group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the break-in.

The group released a video of the incident online, which showed two activists spraying paint onto two military aircraft in a high-profile security breach at the UK’s largest airbase.

On Thursday, police said a woman, aged 29 of no fixed address, and two men, aged 36 and 24 from London, had been taken into police custody after the incident at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

A 41-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they previously said.

The video footage posted online shows the activists riding electric scooters across the runway before targeting two Airbus Voyager aircraft – spraying red paint into their engines using repurposed fire extinguishers.

Palestine Action says it was a direct intervention to halt British support for Israel, claiming the UK is “an active participant” in the “genocide” in Gaza.

The group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli jets. By decommissioning two military planes, we’ve broken the chains of oppression.”

