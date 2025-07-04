Two murder probes launched in Cornwall after body found in woods during unrelated search

4 July 2025, 15:34

Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s
Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s. Picture: Devon and Cornwall police

By Frankie Elliott

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Cornwall after police discovered a body in a woodland whilst undertaking an unrelated missing person search.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

He was confirmed dead at the scene and the force is treating his death as suspicious.

The discovery comes a day after Cornwall Police arrested a man in Sticker and a woman in Newquay on suspicion of murder as part of an enquiry into a missing person.

The arrests were originally thought to be linked to the discovery of the body - but police confirmed it is not connected.

A separate murder investigation is ongoing in connection to the missing person case.

Read more: Eight men jailed for involvement in Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul

Read more: Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

As part of their enquiries for this investigation, officers attended a a property in Sticker on Monday.

As a result, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

And after more information was uncovered during a search, he was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s from Newquay was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Warrants of further detention have been granted for both suspects and they remain in police custody.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Navroop Singh, 24, was convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Southall Park, Ealing, in the early hours of October 13, 2024

Man jailed for life after raping schoolgirl and attempting to rape woman in London parks

Arrested drugs ship 'M/V Matthew' moored at Marino Point, Co. Cork, Ireland.

Eight men jailed for involvement in Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul

Thomas Partey during a Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025.

Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (centre), arrive at Liverpool Crown Court.

Brothers used ‘high level of violence’ in assaulting officers at Manchester Airport, jury heard
Canterbury Crown Court.

Former GP jailed for sex offences after performing unnecessary genital exams on patients including two teenage boys
David Cheneler (pictured left), 73, was among 93 registered sex offenders held by Met police using the controversial technology since the start of last year.

Met Police release footage as more than 1,000 arrests made using live facial recognition technology

More UK News

See more More UK News

A survey has revealed drivers across the UK are finding it less enjoyable getting behind the wheel due to factors including poor road conditions and inconsiderate motorists. Picture: Alamy

Potholes and inconsiderate motorists putting drivers off getting behind the wheel, survey reveals
Families of those killed in the 1994 Chinook crash before meeting their legal team in central London.

Chinook 1994 helicopter crash families criticise MoD for ‘losing moral compass’

The Prime Minister and France’s leader will dial into a meeting with allies on Thursday, as Mr Macron makes his first state visit to the UK, it is understood.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to host 'coalition of the willing' meeting in the UK next week
Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

Pupils barricaded themselves in cupboard after fatal school stabbing, jury hears

The Old Bailey

Man denies amassing armoury of weapons and trying to whip up pandemic uprising

x

Cyclist claims he was ticketed by police for violating the Human Rights Act by 'cycling no handed'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News