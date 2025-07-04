Two murder probes launched in Cornwall after body found in woods during unrelated search

Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s. Picture: Devon and Cornwall police

By Frankie Elliott

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Cornwall after police discovered a body in a woodland whilst undertaking an unrelated missing person search.

Officers were called to woods near the village of Sticker, near St Austell, on Tuesday to discover the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

He was confirmed dead at the scene and the force is treating his death as suspicious.

The discovery comes a day after Cornwall Police arrested a man in Sticker and a woman in Newquay on suspicion of murder as part of an enquiry into a missing person.

The arrests were originally thought to be linked to the discovery of the body - but police confirmed it is not connected.

A separate murder investigation is ongoing in connection to the missing person case.

As part of their enquiries for this investigation, officers attended a a property in Sticker on Monday.

As a result, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

And after more information was uncovered during a search, he was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s from Newquay was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Warrants of further detention have been granted for both suspects and they remain in police custody.