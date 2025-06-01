Manhunt underway after two Brits 'shot dead by masked gunmen' at Irish pub on Costa del Sol

1 June 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 1 June 2025, 13:24

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga
Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga. Picture: Google

By Jennifer Kennedy

Two British men have been killed following reports of a shooting at a popular tourist bar on the Costa del Sol.

Several shots were fired at Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, shortly before midnight on Saturday, with both men believed to be Scottish, Javier Salas, of the central government in the Malaga province, confirmed.

Salas said the perpetrators fled the scene following the attack, with a police manhunt now underway to identify the attackers.

Officers from the region's specialist and violent crime unit (UDEV) have launched an investigation, according to Spanish media.

A video posted to Instagram shows emergency services attending the scene.

The Andalusian emergency services said the shooting occurred around 11:30pm on Saturday May 31.

A dozen people in the area called the Spanish emergency number, 112, after hearing gunshots.

According to initial reports, two masked men arrived at the Irish pub in a car, before one man stepped out of the vehicle and shot two people standing outside the bar.

One of the victims was shot in the 'chest' and 'died instantly', while the second was 'shot in the thorax and abdomen' and also later died at the scene, reports local newspaper Diario Sur.

The Scottish Daily Record reports that the bar is owned by Ross Monaghan, a member of the Glasgow crime family the Lyons.

Monaghan fled to the Costa del Sol from Scotland in 2017 and is listed as the proprietor of Monaghans in an online business directory.

In response to the reports, the Foreign Office says it has not yet been contacted for consular assistance by those involved but remains on hand to assist British nationals at all times.

The Record reports that the shootings are linked to ongoing gang wars in Scotland, which have seen a series of arson attacks and shootings between rival criminal gangs in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Beach and seafront, Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain
Beach and seafront, Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain. Picture: Alamy

Monaghans Bar is situated on the seafront in the town of Fuengirola in Malaga province, Andalusia. The town is popular with British tourists and expats.

The bar had been screening the UEFA Champions League final on the evening of the attack.

