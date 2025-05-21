Two teenage boys deny 'launching chair 50ft off the top floor of Westfield shopping centre' in internet prank

21 May 2025, 13:41

Westfield Stratford City shopping center, London England United Kingdom UK
Westfield Stratford City shopping center, London England United Kingdom UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two teenage boys have denied launching a chair 50ft off the top floor of a shopping centre as part of an internet prank.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boys were arrested after a viral video showed an incident at Westfield Stratford shopping centre in Stratford, east London, on March 1.

The incident saw a heavy chair hurled from the top floor balcony, free-falling to the ground and narrowly missing shoppers walking below.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, both pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage that recklessly endangered life when they appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The charges state that the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, damaged a seat worth £500 intending to destroy or damage it and were "reckless as to whether the life of another person would thereby be endangered".

Read more: Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died

Read more: Criminals finishing sentences in the community won't be recalled to prison under major shake-up

Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford.
Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Matthew Groves told the court: "Young people attended the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on March 1.

"They went to the top floor and whilst there (one boy) picked up a large footstool and threw it over a balcony railing from which it fell to the lower ground floor, a distance of 50ft, narrowly missing members of the public that were walking along the shopping centre.

"The incident was filmed by agreement by (the other boy) with a view to being posted on the internet. Having been posted it came to the attention of the authorities.

"The two young people were identified and interviewed by the police.

"In interview, both boys made admissions as to their involvement."

The boys were conditionally bailed to appear for trial at the same court on July 3.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour.

Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed
Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High

Watch shocking moment brazen Greggs thief fills bag with drinks before being tackled by undercover officer
A third person has been charged in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Leanne Lucas fought off Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and sustained five stab wounds to her spine, head, ribs, lung and shoulder blade.

Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

Dame Vera Baird

Women who commit 'minor crimes' should have criminal records wiped, former victims' commissioner tells LBC

More UK News

See more More UK News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Person using HMRC mobile app to view Self Assessment, Tax Credits and Child Benefit services, with UK government envelope and coins in background, Sta

Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

Damages awarded after school's balls land in couple's garden

Couple win £1,000 payout after claiming footballs kicked into garden of £2m country home caused 'distress'
Firefighter Martyn Sadler died at a blaze in Bicester

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'hero' firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

Jay with friend Lucy Law (L) who could not be traced. (R) with his mum Debbie

Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died
Fragments of potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time

Deadly West Nile virus 'spread by mosquitoes' in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News