One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives jailed for 12 years after drug dealer hunted down by police in Portugal

One of the UK's 'most wanted' men sentenced to 12 years in prison after drug dealer evaded police for four years. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Danielle de Wolfe

One of the UK's most wanted men has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after evading capture for four years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calvin Parris, 35, from Cardiff, was detained by Portuguese police near the town of Boliqueime in the Algarve on October 3 last year after disappearing in November 2020.

Parris, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, is said to have dealt with individuals "at the very top of an organised crime group".

Speaking during sentencing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Jenkins explained that the gang had been "flooding south Wales and the valleys area with Class A drugs".

He added that a "truly staggering" amount of cocaine, during the Covid lockdown period.

Handing down a sentence of 12-year in prison on Friday, Judge Jenkins said he could not say the defendant had "absconded" from justice, despite his disappearance.

Parris, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, is said to have dealt with individuals "at the very top of an organised crime group". Picture: NCA

He added: "You did not abscond - you were not under arrest at the time of the offence.

"However one equates it, it doesn't equate to absconding."

Parris, who appeared in the dock wearing a white T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, had previously been featured on the National Crime Agency's (NCA) most wanted list.

Read more: Hamas confirms names of Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday

Read more: Indian man is found guilty of raping and murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in a field in Goa

Mr Jenkins said Parris had been part of an organised crime group that attempted to bring drugs into Wales during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The gang used the encrypted EncroChat platform to arrange the purchase and delivery of drugs into the country, with the defendant using the handles "Hopeful Crown" and "Mad Dagger".

Mr Jenkins said that after the arrests of other members of the group police officers went to Parris' home in Ely, Cardiff, but "you were not there".

Passing his sentence, the judge said he had to take into account the defendant's previous convictions.

The outside of Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Parris had two previous convictions in 2007 and 2015, both related to the supply of drugs, and was still under licence for the latter offence when he went missing in 2020.

However, he added Parris had entered guilty pleas to the latest conspiracy charge at the first opportunity following his arrest and he was entitled to full credit - reducing his sentence from 18 years to 12.

Parris is the final member of an organised crime group involved in a complex conspiracy to traffic class A drugs into south Wales.

Officers from the NCA escorted him back to the UK on October 15 and he was taken into custody by South Wales Police.

Speaking at the time of Parris' arrest, Neil Keeping, NCA international regional manager, said: "The arrest of Calvin Parris highlights our commitment to tracing those accused of serious criminality and returning them to the UK to face charges.

"It should also serve as a warning to other fugitives on the run - no matter how you try and evade law enforcement, we will always catch up with you."