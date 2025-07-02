Eight arrested over alleged conspiracy to destroy Ulez cameras

Controversial ULEZ Scheme Set To Be Expanded To All London Boroughs
Eight people have been arrested over claims they were planning to destroy ULEZ cameras in London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Eight people have been arrested over an alleged conspiracy to destroy Ulez cameras, the Metropolitan Police said.

A co-ordinated operation conducted by the force has seen six men and two women arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

One of the men is also alleged to have been involved in threatening and harassing the team sent to repair a damaged camera.

The Met made the arrests at addresses in London, Windsor and on the Isle of Sheppey in the early hours of Wednesday.

The London arrests took place in Uxbridge, Ickenham, Northwood, Sutton and Eltham.

Those arrested remain in custody.

Searches are ongoing at the addresses but officers say they have already recovered items related to the alleged offending.

ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone Sign London - Signs for the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in central London implemented by Transport for London TFL in 2019
Picture: Alamy

'Disruption'

Superintendent Paul Thomas, of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "There is a big difference between lawful protest and plotting to destroy or seriously damage property.

"Some may think of this sort of behaviour as a victimless crime, but when cameras are damaged or destroyed it creates dangerous hazards, risking collisions on the road in addition to disruption for motorists and residents.

"We take these offences very seriously and officers will continue working closely with Transport for London and other partners to identify and build a case against those responsible.

"Today's arrests are a significant development in what has been a long and complex investigation that is not yet over.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about plans to target Ulez cameras to come forward."

