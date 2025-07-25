Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4. Picture: North Wales Police

By Frankie Elliott

A search is underway for a missing British man who flew to Tenerife three weeks ago and never returned home.

Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4.

North Wales Police say they are "becoming increasingly concerned" after not hearing from Gerallt since he left his home address to board a flight from Manchester Airport to the Canary Islands.

A spokesman on the force's NWP West Conwy Coastal Facebook page said: 'We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing since earlier this month. "

Gerallt is believed to have boarded a flight from Manchester Airport on July 7 and was due to return on July 12.

But, according to the airline, he did not board the flight back to the UK as expected.

He is described as being approximately 5' 8' tall with short, black coloured hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a navy-blue tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry with detectives in Tenerife and the British Embassy.

The police spokesman added: "We are urging anybody who may know of his whereabouts, or for Gerallt himself to make contact to let us, or his family know that he is safe and well."