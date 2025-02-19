Man, 50, found guilty of murdering elderly partner, 80, found dead in retirement housing complex

Steven Clark has been found guilty of murdering Ursula Uhlemann. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 50-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his elderly partner at her flat in west London.

Steven Clark, of Bravington Road, Kilburn, was found guilty for the murder of 80-year-old Ursula Uhlemann at her home in a retirement housing complex in Queens Park in March 2024.

Investigators were alerted of the death by paramedics and attended the flat where they found Ms Uhlemann unresponsive on the living room floor. They noted she had suffered numerous injuries.

Clark - who was present at the scene - said he had been staying with her that night, and had found her unconscious.

Investigators noted inconsistencies in Clark's account, and, as a result, he was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, 22 March, 2024.

Clark claimed that, after arriving at his partner's flat on Monday, 18 March, 2024, he had left and returned on several occasions.

However, after making CCTV enquiries, investigators established he had never left the flat at any point in the two days preceding her death.

Officers were able to establish Clark had been abusive towards the victim on previous occasions.

A postmortem later determined that Ms Uhlemann had died from neck compression.

Clark will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

'Appalling circumstances'

DCI Wayne Jolley, from the Met's Specialist Crime South unit said: "Ms Uhlemann’s life was taken in appalling circumstances.

"In light of Clark’s conviction, our thoughts are with those that knew her.

"Clark had consistently lied about his role in Ms Uhlemann's murder, denying any involvement whatsoever.

"I would like to thank the numerous witnesses who assisted investigators in building a picture of the events leading up to the killing."