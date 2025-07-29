US 'hitwoman' accused of failed murder plot against Birmingham shop owner says evidence is 'terrible coincidence'

29 July 2025, 17:14 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 17:25

A woman stands by a suitcase
Aimee Betro checking into a Birmingham hotel, before she is alleged to have taken part in a failed assassination plot on September 7 2019. Picture: West Midlands Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

An American woman has denied any involvement in a failed assassination plot, telling jurors she never had a gun in her possession at any time during her visit to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aimee Betro is alleged to have flown into Britain and taken part in a plot orchestrated by co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31, to attack a rival family in September 2019.

The 45-year-old, from West Allis in Wisconsin, told jurors on Tuesday that she did not know there had been an attempted shooting when she left the UK two days afterwards.

Prosecutors allege Betro hid her identity using a niqab when she tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley, Birmingham, but the gun jammed, allowing him to flee.

Addressing the evidence against her in chronological order during questioning by defence barrister Paul Lewis KC, Betro claimed she was in Birmingham city centre at the time of the attempted assassination and a follow-up shooting at the intended victim’s house hours later.

She also maintained that a woman described as having an American accent and being small and fat, who bought a vehicle linked to the plot, was not her.

During her second day of evidence to Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Lewis asked Betro: "In effect the Crown are saying that Mr Nazir or his father got you involved in a plan to kill, and that you were the person who actually wielded the gun?"

Betro answered "it wasn’t me" and added that there was no truth in the allegations made against her.

Asserting that she had "no reason or motive" to carry out the shooting and did not know the intended victim’s family, Betro said she would have said no if she had been asked to take part in any plot.

After viewing CCTV in court and claiming the person seen in the niqab was not her, Betro said she was in Birmingham city centre at the time of the incident.

Read more: Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory

Read more: Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle

Newton Street, Birmingham June 8th 2025. General View of Birmingham Crown Court, also known as Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts, Birmingham. Credit: British News and Media/Alamy Live News
Newton Street, Birmingham June 8th 2025. General View of Birmingham Crown Court, also known as Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts, Birmingham. Credit: British News and Media/Alamy Live News. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy Live News

Asked where she was at the time, Betro said: "I don’t really know where but I didn’t leave the centre."

At the time of the second gun-related incident, Betro said of her whereabouts: "I was out with my friend and his friends – my friend that did work with a music streaming service.

"We just went out – just around the centre. I don’t really know where we went. I don’t know the names."

Betro went on to claim that she did not have possession of a gun at any time during the night of September 7 into the early hours of September 8, when three shots were fired at a house in Measham Grove after a woman arrived there in a taxi.

She added that she did not have a gun in her possession at any time while in the UK, which she left via Manchester Airport two days after the attempted assassination.

Betro told the jury on Monday that she flew into the country to celebrate her birthday and attend a boat party, having met Nazir on a dating app and having previously travelled to the UK to meet him.

The defendant denies conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol and a charge of fraudulently evading the prohibition on importing ammunition.

The court has heard Aslam and Nazir, who were jailed last year for their part in the assassination plot, were involved in a feud with Mr Ali’s father, Aslat Mahumad.

Nazir and Aslam, both of Elms Avenue in Derby, had been injured during disorder at Mr Mahumad’s clothing boutique in Birmingham in July 2018, jurors have been told, leading them to conspire to have someone kill him or a member of his family.

The trial continues.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Ronan Hughes, a haulage boss who admitted the manslaughter of 39 people who were found in the back of a lorry.

People smuggler responsible for deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry gets extra jail time for not paying compensation
A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.

Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition
A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured.

XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson boarded a flight out of the UK in the small hours of the morning as police made arrest inquiries over an alleged assault at a London train station

Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

Clinton and Cristen Brink were stabbed while out on a family hike.

Parents stabbed to death in front of daughters during family hike as cops launch manhunt for attacker
The suspect in the triple murder of two children and a woman in Northern Ireland has died in hospital.

Suspect in Northern Ireland shooting that killed mum and her two children dies in hospital

More UK News

See more More UK News

A young girl poses next to a tree

Teenage girl dies four days after being rescued from the sea

A man crosses a road in inclement weather in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Rotherham survivors have 'no faith' in force investigating allegations of sexual abuse by former officers
People lay flowers at The Atkinson on the first anniversary of the 2024 Southport attack in Southport

Nation falls silent a year after Southport attack claimed the lives of three at Taylor Swift-themed dance class
Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London

Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory
Lanesend Primary School

Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News