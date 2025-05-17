US rapper 'HoodyBaby' charged alongside Chris Brown over London nightclub 'assault'

17 May 2025, 12:25 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 12:31

A prison van leaves the rear of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody until June 13
A prison van leaves the rear of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody until June 13. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A second man has been charged in relation to a reported assault at a London nightclub involving R&B singer Chris Brown, police have said.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a rapper and producer who performs under the stage name HoodyBaby, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He and Brown have both been charged relating to an assault which reportedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023, the force said.

Brown, 36, was charged on Thursday with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

During the 30-minute hearing, the American musician watched intently as brief details of the case against him were outlined by prosecutor Hannah Nicholls.

Chris Brown has been charged over an assault which reportedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair
Chris Brown has been charged over an assault which reportedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair. Picture: Alamy

The court was told that the complainant, Abraham Diaw, was stood at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court, London, on June 13.

The singer is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for tour dates in UK in June and July.

He was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

