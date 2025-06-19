Not smiling anymore! Grinning drug dealer who posed at cannabis farm jailed

19 June 2025, 07:39 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 08:07

Usman Alam
Usman Alam, 36, has been jailed for drug offences. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A grinning drug dealer who posed at a cannabis farm has been jailed for six years and three months for a number of drug offences.

Usman Alam, of Law Street, Rochdale, believed he was "untouchable", Greater Manchester Police said, before he was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and possession of cannabis with the intent to supply.

On Wednesday 5 January 2022, officers raided the home of the 36-year-old and found cannabis, weighing scales and three mobile phones.

Upon examining the devices, they contained a wealth of evidence that showed overwhelmingly that he was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, with messages spanning over a four-year period.

Messages between 2018 and 2022 showed Alam being involved in the supply of a wholesale amount of cocaine and the production of cannabis across England, as well as street level dealing across Greater Manchester.

Usman Alam
Usman Alam has been jailed for six years and three months. Picture: GMP

Officers also studied his bank account during the same period of time and discovered that he received £370,216, with no sign of any legitimate wages being paid into the account.

As part of the sentencing, Alam was also sentenced for Section 20 assault and threats to kill after he stabbed and assaulted a male who was drug dealing for him in 2024.

Alam accused the victim of stealing drugs from him after an amount of cannabis was stolen a few days prior.

He headbutted the victim before taking a knife and striking him with the handle numerous times, slicing and cutting the victim.

Later the same day, Alam made threats to ‘shoot’ everyone and ‘bomb houses’ of family members associated with the victim.

Usman Alam posing at a cannabis factory
Usman Alam posing at a cannabis farm. Picture: GMP

'Untouchable'

Detective Inspector Richard Castley from our Serious Crime Division said: “This sentencing sends a clear message that drug-related crime will not be tolerated. Over a four-year period, this individual amassed nearly £400,000 through his illegal drug operations.

“The violence he showed by the brutal beating of someone he merely suspected of stealing from him, demonstrates the dangerous nature of Alam and how he thinks he is untouchable and not to be crossed.

“We remain commitment to dismantling Organised Crime Groups that cause immeasurable harm to our city-region.  

“Greater Manchester Police will continue to use every resource available to us and we will use the full force of the law to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who profit from drug dealing and distribution.”

