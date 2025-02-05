Valdo Calcocane 'got away with murder': Families of Nottingham victims react to damning review into killer's care

5 February 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 11:41

(left to right) Grace O'Malley-Kumar's brother James, with their parents Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley, James Coates, the son of Ian Coates, and Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber react to the review into Valdo Calocane's care
(left to right) Grace O'Malley-Kumar's brother James, with their parents Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley, James Coates, the son of Ian Coates, and Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber react to the review into Valdo Calocane's care. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The families of the Nottingham victims have said attacker Valdo Calocane "got away with murder" after an independent review found failings involved in his prior NHS care.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Valdo Calocane was allowed to avoid taking long-lasting antipsychotic medication because he did not like needles, the review found. He also punched a police officer in the face and held his flatmates "hostage".

Valdo Calocane
Valdo Calocane. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Read More: Nottingham killer refused medication as he had 'fear of needles', damning report reveals

Read More: Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Speaking today at a press conference following the publication of the review, the family of one of the victims said doctors must be held responsible for their "failure" to treat triple killer Calocane appropriately.

Dr Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley Kumar, said he would be writing to Health Secretary Wes Streeting to order the mental health trust in question to hold individual clinicians "responsible", adding: "We demand accountability."

His words follow those of the mother of Barnaby Webber, Emma Webber, who said that a report into Calocane's care is a "horror show" that showed mental health teams "missed opportunities because "they just didn't do their jobs properly".

Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing 19-year-old students Barnaby and Grace and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before attempting to kill three other people, in a spate of attacks in Nottingham in June 2023.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died on 13 June 2023
Ian Coates, Barnaby Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died on 13 June 2023. Picture: Family handout

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in London on Wednesday, Dr Kumar said: "We've been failed at every intersection that Valdo Calocane had with any authority."

Demanding individual accountability for the failures shown in the report, he added: "This report published highlights the failures of the mental health trust, but it fails my wife and I, as clinicians working at the NHS, for the failure to treat Valdo Calocane appropriately.

"We will be asking the Secretary of State for Health to order the trust to hold individual doctors responsible as they know Valdo Calocane was an evil, violent man - a known risk to the public who did not take his medication."

The report said Calocane was not forced to have long-lasting anti-psychotic medication because he did not like needles.

The review said other patients cared for by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust also committed "extremely serious" acts of violence - including stabbings - between 2019 and 2023.

Mrs Webber urged the Prime Minister not to renege on the promise of a public inquiry following the report's publication, saying: "It has to have teeth - there's no point in doing it otherwise."

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, acting on behalf of the families of the Nottingham attack victims, said they will meet the Government next week to discuss a statutory public inquiry.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Prolific flasher nicknamed the "Naked Carpenter" jailed for 30 years after stabbing police officer 23 times with scissors

Prolific flasher nicknamed the "Naked Carpenter" jailed for 30 years after stabbing police officer 23 times with scissors
Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Caroline's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed to death at the school on Monday.

'Our lives will never be the same again': Family of boy, 15, killed in Sheffield school stabbing pay heartbreaking tribute
A couple from Merseyside have admitted carrying out a plot to import £20m of drugs into the UK via Dover

Drug couple busted over £20m plot to import heroin, cocaine and ketamine from Europe

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, yesterday afternoon

Mum of Sheffield school stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose pays heartbreaking tribute

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to visit US again after fresh calls for FBI probe into relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
The Southport killer has been handed a fresh sentence today

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana handed new sentence but refuses to leave cell to face judge

More UK News

See more More UK News

Police stopped Joan outside the 17 & Central shopping centre in Walthamstow

Elderly woman found pushing daughter’s body through shopping centre 14 months after she died
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

Kay Burley has retired from Sky News

Kay Burley announces she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years

Experts warn of 'public health crisis' as alcohol-related deaths reach record high

Number of alcohol deaths reaches record high as experts warn of "public health crisis"

Health

Donald Trump.

It 'simply isn't going to work': Former Middle East minister tells LBC News that Trump's Gaza plan is 'astonishing'
Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt

Michael Schumacher's close friend Jean Todt gives rare health update after 'regular' visits to see F1 legend

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News