Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

8 March 2025, 14:28 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 15:18

Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month
Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A body has been recovered by police from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in Kent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough was killed near The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt on Valentine's Day.

The suspect, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, was known to Ms Smith.

Later that evening police said they found a car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A man had fallen into the water below.The force said the suspect left the area and a car and gun were later found at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge which crosses the River Thames.

On Saturday, police said a body was found in the Thames near Rainham, Essex, at around 3.45pm on Friday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but, the man's family have been informed, police confirmed.

Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting
Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting. Picture: Social media

In a statement, Kent Police said: "A body has been recovered by police from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in Knockholt.

"On Friday 14 February 2025, Lisa Smith, 43, was killed after she was shot outside a pub in Main Road.

"The suspect was known to Lisa and later that evening officers found his car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent
A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent. Picture: Alamy
A male suspect fled the scene following the shooting
A male suspect fled the scene following the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"Enquiries established he had fallen into the water below. At around 3.45pm on Friday 7 March, a body was located near Rainham, Essex.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place; however, the man’s family have been informed."

Read more: Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

Read more: Davina McCall said she will be friends with neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour 'for the rest of our lives'

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

This comes as Donald Trump stated his plans to turn Gaza into a westernised resort

Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

R

Vulnerable teen 'fixated on Hitler' investigated by MI5 until taking her own life, inquest hears
Sigmon was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat in Taylors, South Carolina in 2001.

US death row inmate executed by firing squad for the first time in fifteen years

Ugo Monye

South African man cleared of racially harassing ex-England rugby player as he 'didn't know n-word was offensive'
Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog reopens probe into how officers handled earlier assaults by Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane
Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy

Three Bulgarians convicted of being part of 'one of largest' Russian spy rings ever found in UK

More UK News

See more More UK News

There have been mixed reactions about the Tesco trolley scales

Shoppers slam Tesco for treating them like ‘thieves’ as store trials giant trolley scales in Gateshead
Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs afterparty

Danny Jones' wife 'slapped in face' as he's spotted 'kissing' Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brits afterparty
Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick quips back at reporter who asks about 'everything going on' amid Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' drama
Barclays bank sign

Barclays banking app goes down again with customers unable to access funds

The Business Secretary has said the government will make changes to ZEV mandates

Government to ease electric vehicle rules in a 'substantial change of policy' after Nissan's warning
The man is several metres up the Elizabeth Tower

Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News