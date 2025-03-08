Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A body has been recovered by police from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough was killed near The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt on Valentine's Day.

The suspect, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, was known to Ms Smith.

Later that evening police said they found a car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A man had fallen into the water below.The force said the suspect left the area and a car and gun were later found at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge which crosses the River Thames.

On Saturday, police said a body was found in the Thames near Rainham, Essex, at around 3.45pm on Friday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but, the man's family have been informed, police confirmed.

Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting. Picture: Social media

In a statement, Kent Police said: "A body has been recovered by police from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in Knockholt.

"On Friday 14 February 2025, Lisa Smith, 43, was killed after she was shot outside a pub in Main Road.

"The suspect was known to Lisa and later that evening officers found his car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent. Picture: Alamy

A male suspect fled the scene following the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"Enquiries established he had fallen into the water below. At around 3.45pm on Friday 7 March, a body was located near Rainham, Essex.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place; however, the man’s family have been informed."

Read more: Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

Read more: Davina McCall said she will be friends with neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour 'for the rest of our lives'