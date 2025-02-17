'I thought it was fireworks': Pub landlady describes moments before fatal Valentine's Day car park shooting

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The landlady of the Kent pub where a woman was shot dead on Valentine's Day has told LBC she mistook the sound of gunshots for "fireworks".

Landlady of the Three Horseshoes pub, Michelle Thomas, told LBC: "I heard two bang bangs. I say 'bang bang' because that's what I heard and I thought it was fireworks.

She added: "But then my son came in and said, "something's going on in the car park".

Detectives were called to reports of a disturbance at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt near Sevenoaks on Friday night.

Officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service where called to the scene following reports of a woman in her 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident came as couples sat and enjoyed Valentine's Day meals, with the woman declared dead at the scene.

It comes as Kent Police believe the suspect "may have entered the water" at the Dartford Crossing after recovering a vehicle containing a gun on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks. Picture: Alamy

A male suspect fled the scene and remains at large, with reports of a man spotted on the wrong side of the QEII bridge barrier shortly after the shooting - close to where the vehicle was recovered.

It's led detectives to suspect the man "entered the River Thames" shortly after the shooting.

Speaking with LBC following the shooting, landlady Ms Thomas said her son said "I think it's a gun" following the loud bangs.

"I don't know what's going on, Mum...I think it's a gun," her son admitted.

The landlady revealed that an off-duty member of the London Fire Brigade began CPR on the woman in the carpark before emergency services arrived.

"I said, "Well, I think. I don't think so, I think it's fireworks," she admitted.

"And I was getting angry because I thought, 'who's letting off fireworks in my car park?'

"I got up, went downstairs.. went outside, saw the commotion. There was lots of males and females screaming, crying, people I knew, people I didn't know.

A police cordon at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture: Alamy

"My husband by that point was with the victim on the ground with a local man who's a fire office commander for London Fire Brigade and they were doing CPR on her because the ambulance hadn't arrived," she added.

It comes amid reports from police that a gun was found in the vehicle following a search.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said: "Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

"We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident."

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture: Alamy

Steve Maines, a parish councillor in Knockholt, told the BBC: "We were sitting having our Valentine's Day meal when all of a sudden we heard this huge commotion outside in the car park.

"We were told someone had been shot so we had to leave."

A statement from the Three Horseshoes pub said: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience.

"Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."

A police statement read: "Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where a woman in her 40s had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

"She was declared deceased at the scene and a murder investigation is under way.

"Her next of kin has been informed.

"As part of inquiries, officers attended the Dartford Crossing where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved."

Kent Police said efforts to find him and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

A spokesman added: "The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding.

"Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing."