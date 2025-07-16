Three arrested under Terrorism Act after van crashes into defence factory fence

16 July 2025, 06:05

The group claims the factory makes components for Israel's F-35 fighter jets.
The group claims the factory makes components for Israel's F-35 fighter jets. Picture: Rebecca Brady LBC

By Alice Padgett

Three women have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into the external fence of a defence factory.

The incident happened at the Leonardo premises in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media by Shut Down Leonardo showed the front of the vehicle sticking through the fence, with a Palestinian flag draped over the rear of the vehicle.

Police Scotland said three women, aged 31, 34 and 42, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The force said its Counter Terrorism Unit is leading the investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

"The right to peaceful protest is an important principle in our society, however, aggressive and violent activity should have no place in protest."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "If anyone was on Crewe Road North or in the nearby supermarket carpark during the early hours of this morning and has any relevant dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious, please contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 0416 of 15 July."

A Leonardo spokesperson said: "Leonardo UK is subject to UK government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.

"The intimidation of our people, who work hard to support the security and defence of the UK, is not acceptable.

"Our main customer is the UK Armed Forces. We are proud to manufacture technology that supports our service personnel and helps keep them safe. Their dedication underpins the freedom on which our society is based."

Shut Down Leonardo was approached for comment by PA.

