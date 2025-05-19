Victim of fatal stabbing in Brent named by police after 'altercation' in north-west London

19 May 2025, 22:10

Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died of his wounds after an "altercation" in Brent on Sunday, May 18.
Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died of his wounds after an “altercation” in Brent on Sunday, May 18. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

The victim of a fatal stabbing in north-west London has been named by police.

Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died of his wounds after an “altercation” in Brent on Sunday, May 18.

Police were called to the scene just after 3:30am on Sunday, where Mr Muhammad was rushed to hospital before dying of his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched as police continue to hunt for suspects.

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.)
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.). Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ali’s family and loved ones.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to his tragic death.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.

“We understand this incident may cause concern within the Kingsbury community, and we’re grateful for their continued patience and co-operation as we carry out our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference: 1052/18May or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

