Man Utd star Victor Lindelof's terrified family hide in locked room during burglary

21 January 2022, 15:49 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 16:05

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a "traumatic" break-in at his home.
Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a "traumatic" break-in at his home. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Sophie Barnett

Victor Lindelof's wife and children hid in a locked room during a "traumatic" burglary at the Manchester United star's home during his away match at Brentford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lindelof's house was targeted while the defender was playing in London on Wednesday, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety.

"During Victor's game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester," Maja Nilsson Lindelof posted in an Instagram story.

"I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families."

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United during the game against Brentford.
Victor Lindelof of Manchester United during the game against Brentford. Picture: Alamy

The Swedish defender, who joined Manchester United in 2017, will not feature in the club's match against West Ham on Saturday in order to care for his family.

The club said the burglary was a "distressing experience" for Victor's wife and kids, and also for Victor when he learned of it after the game.

In a statement, Manchester United said: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof's house during the away game against Brentford.

Maja Nilsson Lindelof posted about the burglary on Instagram.
Maja Nilsson Lindelof posted about the burglary on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

"We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."

Victor Lindelof during the Brentford game.
Victor Lindelof during the Brentford game. Picture: Alamy

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed the player will also not be at training today.

"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son," he said.

"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment.

