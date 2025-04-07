Horror video shows moment ‘gunman shoots dad, 60, dead through downstairs window’ in broad daylight

7 April 2025, 16:49

Footage shows moment gunman opens fire through house window in County Durham

By Henry Moore

This is the horrifying moment a man in his 60s was gunned down in broad daylight as his son screamed, “They’ve killed my dad.”

The victim, named locally as Barry Dawson, was pronounced dead at the scene following the "shocking incident" in the small community of Stanley, County Durham.

Neighbours rushed to the terraced house after a gunman fired into its living room on Sunday.

The terrifying clip, which first appeared on local WhatsApp groups and social media, sees two people approach the nondescript house at around 5:17pm.

One of them seemingly breaks the window while the other brandishes a gun.

A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham
A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

A shot rings out as the weapon is fired through the blinds before the two people run away.

Following the fatal attack, A woman aged 35 and a man aged 37 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after the shooting.

They remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

"We are carrying out several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

Officers were called to an address at about 5.20pm on Saturday,
Officers were called to an address at about 5.20pm on Saturday,. Picture: Alamy

"Residents may see an increased police presence in the area."

Detective Fuller added: "I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Danielle Scott, who lives a few doors away from the shooting, said it was "terrifying".

She said: "I live on my own with my two-year-old daughter and I walk past that house on a daily basis to take my daughter to the park.

"I normally take her out around that time (of the shooting) as well.

"I don't know if whoever has done it has been caught, that's even more scary, I don't know if it was a random attack.

"It's just terrifying not knowing what's going on. I never thought I would experience anything like this.

"I want to move out, I don't want to be here."

Nikki Miller told Tyne Tees News the victim was a friendly face in the street who was well-liked.

She said: "Everyone knew him, there were no bad words about him.

"He was a working man and never in any trouble."

