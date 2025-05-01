'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury

A video allegedly showing the missing wedge of Sycamore Gap tree and a chainsaw in a suspect's car boot has been played in court.

Groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and to Hadrian's Wall, overnight on September 28, 2023.

Prosecutors at Newcastle Crown Court say they travelled to the Northumberland landmark in the pitch black during Storm Agnes and used a chainsaw to fell the sycamore, which then crashed on to the Roman wall.

On the third day of the trial on Thursday, junior prosecution counsel Rebecca Brown told jurors Graham was first arrested at his home at Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, on October 31, 2023.

His home was searched and two chainsaws were seized from a work shed, as well as a mobile phone inside a jacket pocket hanging in the caravan.

Newcastle Crown Court jurors heard that forensic video analyst Emiliano Polito was instructed to compare photos and videos on Graham's phone showing a piece of wood and a large chainsaw in the boot of a vehicle.

They were taken at 2am on September 28, 2023, the night the tree was felled - with images taken by a scenes of crime officer of Graham's Range Rover.

Ms Brown said Mr Polito conducted a vehicle comparison and found that "there is no doubt that vehicle X (the vehicle in the images and videos) and the recovered vehicle (Graham's Range Rover) are the same vehicle".

Graham told police other people had used his Range Rover in the past, including Adam Carruthers, but that he did not know if anyone had been using it on September 27-28.

He said: "I couldn't give a sh**e who uses the Range Rover, it's there to use, that's all it's there for."

Graham later added: "Adam takes it whenever he needs it like. A good pal, Adam."

He told officers he and Carruthers had a close friendship because they had worked together fixing a Jeep that belonged to Graham's late father.

Asked if Carruthers had ever worked for him, Graham said: "He does tree work with us. All Adam does is tree work."

Asked whether Carruthers was an experienced tree surgeon, Graham replied: "I wouldn't say tree surgeon. He's keen. You can put him up a tree with ropes and not worry he's going to come down."

The court heard Carruthers was first arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on October 31, 2023 at the caravan where he was living at The Old Fuel Depot at Kirkbride Airfield, Wigton, Cumbria.

Ms Brown said the two men were arrested for a second time on November 3, 2023, following further evidence.

The Old Fuel Depot site was searched by Northumbria Police on the same day and a chainsaw was found in a shipping container.

None of the chainsaws found in the searches are said to be the one used in felling the Sycamore Gap tree.

Ms Brown said Mr Carruthers' father's house on Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria was also searched by police on November 3.

She told jurors: "The reason for the search was to look for outstanding property, namely a chainsaw and a wedge from the tree."

Ms Brown said the house was "extremely cluttered with access to most rooms difficult because of this" and there was no sign of any chainsaws or a wedge from a tree.

She told the court the house was also searched for chainsaw parts, chainsaw packaging; felling equipment, mobile phones, receipts of any relevant purchases, banking details, silver spray paint, clothing stained in silver paint and boots. None of these were found.

The trial continues.