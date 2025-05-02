Viral shoplifter seen stuffing bag full of goods in M&S in front of workers jailed for three months

Duane Moss pleaded guilty to five counts of theft. Picture: City of London Police

By Ella Bennett

A brazen shoplifter who went viral for stuffing a bag full of goods in Marks & Spencer has been jailed for three months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Duane Moss, 42, of Highbury New Park, Islington, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft.

In a video shared to social media, Moss could be seen filling a sports bag with items off the shelf while two members of staff try to talk to him.

In the next clip he is seen pushing past the barriers to exit the store while the alarm sounds.

The shoplifter had repeatedly targeted the same M&S Food store on High Holborn.

Moss was given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering the Square Mile for five years.

A shoplifter, who went viral after being caught on camera brazenly stealing from a supermarket in the City of London, has been sentenced to three months in prison.



Duane Moss, 42, of Highbury New Park, Islington, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft. pic.twitter.com/iu2yHDCYJc — City of London Police (@CityPolice) May 1, 2025

Sergeant James Wood, of the Proactive Acquisitive Crime team, City of London Police, said: “This is a reminder to any shoplifter who thinks they can steal from businesses in the City: we will find you and bring you before the courts.

“We will use all our resources in keeping businesses and members of the public safe. Duane Moss had committed these offences with no thought or consideration to anybody he had come across.

“This CBO will act as a deterrent to reoffending. If Moss breaches his CBO, he could face further jail time.”