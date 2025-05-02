Viral shoplifter seen stuffing bag full of goods in M&S in front of workers jailed for three months

2 May 2025, 15:02

Duane Moss
Duane Moss pleaded guilty to five counts of theft. Picture: City of London Police

By Ella Bennett

A brazen shoplifter who went viral for stuffing a bag full of goods in Marks & Spencer has been jailed for three months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Duane Moss, 42, of Highbury New Park, Islington, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft.

In a video shared to social media, Moss could be seen filling a sports bag with items off the shelf while two members of staff try to talk to him.

In the next clip he is seen pushing past the barriers to exit the store while the alarm sounds.

The shoplifter had repeatedly targeted the same M&S Food store on High Holborn.

Moss was given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering the Square Mile for five years.

Sergeant James Wood, of the Proactive Acquisitive Crime team, City of London Police, said: “This is a reminder to any shoplifter who thinks they can steal from businesses in the City: we will find you and bring you before the courts.

“We will use all our resources in keeping businesses and members of the public safe. Duane Moss had committed these offences with no thought or consideration to anybody he had come across.

“This CBO will act as a deterrent to reoffending. If Moss breaches his CBO, he could face further jail time.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues

Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead
Police attend the scene where a man has been attacked on Lowell Street near Commercial Road in East London.

Man 'stabbed in neck by about ten boys with axes and machetes' in East London street

Joseph Czuba, who was formally indicted on eight felony charges in connection with the death of 6-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his mother, appears for his arraignment on Oct. 30, 2023.

Landlord who killed Palestinian boy, 6, and injured mum 'in response to Gaza war' jailed for 53 years
Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocket

Senior staff at EON and British Gas jailed for accepting millions in bribes, as profits skyrocketed
A United Nations judge has been jailed for six years and four months after being convicted of forcing a young woman to work as a slave.

United Nations judge jailed for six years for forcing woman to work as personal slave

More UK News

See more More UK News

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

Small herd of cows in a field with stream, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, UK. 2024

Number of people infected with parasite rises to 50 after visit to Welsh petting farm - as number expected to rise
Proponents of a misogyny bill hoped it would criminalise signs such as these.

John Swinney dumps controversial misogyny legislation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News