Volkswagen execs jailed for fraud decade after infamous Dieselgate emissions scandal

26 May 2025, 21:57

The Volkswagen logo stands illuminated on an administrative building at the Volkswagen factory and company headquarters near an employee parking lot on October 21, 2015 in Wolfsburg, Germany.
The Volkswagen logo stands illuminated on an administrative building at the Volkswagen factory and company headquarters near an employee parking lot on October 21, 2015 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A German court has convicted four former Volkswagen executives of fraud, jailing two for their role in the infamous ‘Dieselgate’ scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A German court on Monday convicted four former Volkswagen managers of fraud and gave two of them prison sentences for their part in the manipulation of emissions controls.

It comes almost a decade after the scandal erupted over the company's rigging of diesel-engine vehicles.

The scandal began in September 2015 when the US Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of rigging engine control software that let the cars pass emissions tests while they emitted far more pollution in actual driving.

In 2020, around 90,000 motorists who bought or leased VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda diesel vehicles won the first round of their legal battle after the High Court ruled Volkswagen installed unlawful "defeat devices" in thousands of its diesel vehicles.

Read more: Several injured after car ploughs into celebrating fans during Liverpool victory parade as man arrested

Read more: King Charles arrives in Canada as he prepares to become first monarch to open parliament in 70 years

The former head of diesel development has now been sentenced to four and a half years in prison, and the head of drivetrain electronics to two years and seven months by the court in Braunschweig, German news agency dpa reported.

Two others received suspended sentences of 15 months and 10 months.

The company has paid more than 33 billion euros (£27.69 billion) in fines and compensation to vehicle owners.

Two VW managers received prison sentences in the US.

The former head of the company's Audi division, Rupert Stadler, was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and a fine of 1.1 million euros (£920,000). The sentence is still subject to appeal.

Missing from the trial, which lasted almost four years, was former chief executive Martin Winterkorn.

He was removed from the trial due to health reasons, but has consistently denied responsibility for the scandal.

Proceedings against him have been suspended because of health issues, and it is not clear when he might go on trial. Winterkorn has denied wrongdoing.

Further proceedings are open against 31 other people in Germany.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

John Woeltz, 37, had reportedly subjected his 28-year-old victim to over two weeks of brutal abuse in a luxury SoHo apartment.

Crypto boss arrested in New York after tourist held and tortured in Soho penthouse

Starmer fire

Russia denies links to Keir Starmer 'arson attacks' after three men charged

Army personnel close to the farm of Michael 'Mike' Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry

Human remains confirmed as those of missing farmer Michael Gaine

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire has been named by Thames Valley Police as Pc Christopher Miller

Officer in critical condition after being hit by car while on duty named as police appeal for witnesses
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow

Man charged following crossbow incident at Glasgow hospital

Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life.

Pick-up truck driver still high on cocaine from night before jailed for killing father-to-be in horror crash

More UK News

See more More UK News

Brave competitors sprinted, tripped and tumbled down Cooper's Hill in Brockworth to try and win the 8lb double Gloucester.

Daredevils tumble downhill in death-defying cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.

‘It was horrendous. So horrendous’ - Eyewitness describes scene after car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool parade
Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident after a car ploughed into fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier league triumph

Several injured after car ploughs into celebrating fans during Liverpool victory parade as man arrested
Skydiver Jade Damarell, who is feared to have taken her own life in a 10,000ft fall

Skydiver thought to have 'deliberately' jumped to her death 'split with boyfriend the day before'
Skegness (FILE)

Man, 60, dies after entering sea to help children in 'distress' near Skegness

Firefighters tackle the blaze from above using a 32-metre turntable ladder as the fire burns through the mansion.

Fire devastates Grade II-listed mansion on London's millionaire's row

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News